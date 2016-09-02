JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 The South African cabinet
has asked President Jacob Zuma to launch a judicial inquiry into
why the country's top banks cut ties with a company owned by the
wealthy Gupta family, who have been accused of holding undue
political sway over Zuma.
The prominent business family is accused by the opposition
of being behind Zuma's abrupt sacking of former finance minister
Nhlanhla Nene in December, a move that rattled investor
confidence and triggered calls for the president's resignation.
The Guptas have denied using their friendship with Zuma to
influence his decisions, including cabinet appointments, or
advance their business interests. The president has acknowledged
the Guptas are his friends but denies anything improper.
The cabinet said in a statement released late on Thursday
that the judicial inquiry should consider taking legal action
against the banks for closing the accounts of the Guptas'
company, Oakbay Investments.
An inter-ministerial team set up by the cabinet in April to
look into the reason for the account closures said it received
evidence showing the banks were influenced by "innuendo and
potentially reckless media statements."
The cabinet also urged Zuma to set up a state bank, saying
the sector was controlled by a few financial institutions.
It was not immediately clear when the inquiry would be
launched. Bongani Ngqulunga, spokesman at the presidency, said
he could not immediately comment.
Oakbay, whose businesses stretch from media to mining,
announced on Saturday that it planned to dispose of its South
African businesses this year. The firm said in April that it
would struggle to run its operations after the banks terminated
its accounts with them.
Although the Guptas' relationship with Zuma has been a
source of controversy for years, it burst into the open in March
when senior figures went public to say the family had exerted
undue sway, including offering cabinet positions.
The Guptas have denied the allegations and say they are
pawns in a plot to oust Zuma. South Africa's anti-corruption
watchdog is investigating whether Zuma allowed the family to
make government appointments.
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)