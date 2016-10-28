JOHANNESBURG Oct 28 South Africa's President
Jacob Zuma has asked a court to postpone a hearing scheduled for
Nov. 1 when his application to delay the release of a report
over allegations of political influence by his wealthy friends
was due to be heard.
The Presidency's spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga said Zuma's
lawyers wrote to the court on Thursday saying he wants the
investigation to be re-opened so that he can question witnesses
himself and give evidence before it is finalised.
The Public Protector, a constitutionally-mandated anti-graft
watchdog, said on Wednesday that the investigation had been
finalised.
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Joe Brock)