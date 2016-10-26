JOHANNESBURG Oct 26 South Africa's President
Jacob Zuma has filed court papers to determine if an unreleased
report into allegations of political interference by wealthy
brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta is final, eNCA TV said on
Wednesday.
In the affidavit filed on Tuesday and published on the
channel's website, Zuma also admitted he was "an implicated
person" in the report by the former Public Protector, a
constitutionally mandated anti-graft watchdog.
Zuma has denied granting undue influence to the Guptas and
they have denied seeking it.
