Goldman Sachs global head of equity capital markets to retire - BBG
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG May 26 South Africa's President Jacob Zuma said on Friday he was not opposed to setting up a commission of inquiry into corruption into his government after anti-graft report alleged he was influenced by the wealthy Gupta family in making government appointments.
The former Public Protector, a constitutionally mandated corruption watchdog, called for a commission of inquiry in the "State of Capture" report into alleged influence-peddling. The report was released in November.
Zuma has challenged the report in court, arguing that the Public Protector had no right to ask him to form such a commission, as this was the president's prerogative.
In a statement from his office on Friday, Zuma said he was not opposed to such an inquiry, but did not say when such a commission could be established. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
