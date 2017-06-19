JOHANNESBURG, June 19 South Africa's
anti-corruption watchdog will oppose President Jacob Zuma's
court bid to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public
Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Monday.
The Public Protector, a constitutionally-mandated watchdog,
released the report in November last year, after an extensive
probe over allegations of influence-peddling against Zuma, whose
administration has been marred by scandals.
The carefully worded report by Thuli Madonsela, Mkhwebane
predecessor, stopped short of asserting that crimes had been
committed and called for a judge to investigate the allegations.
Zuma has denied any wrongdoing, and is challenging the
Public Protector's report in court.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Ed Stoddard;
Editing by James Macharia)