JOHANNESBURG A no-confidence motion against South Africa's President Jacob Zuma due for a vote in parliament on Thursday "has no chance of succeeding", the African National Congress' (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday.

The vote was called by the main opposition Democratic Alliance party last week following the release of a report by the anti-corruption watchdog calling for a judicial inquiry into allegations of influence-peddling in Zuma's government.

