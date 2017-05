South African President Jacob Zuma attends the summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), called to discuss industrialisation in southern Africa, in Harare, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/Files

JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma was admitted to hospital on Saturday for a scheduled procedure to remove gallstones and was expected to be discharged Sunday, the presidency said.

"The galllstones were discovered about two months ago during a routine medical check-up. The president's work programme did not allow for the procedure to be undertaken earlier," a statement from Zuma's office said.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Tom Brown)