South African president Jacob Zuma addresses members of the media and the respective delegations during a joint news conference with his counterpart, Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, in Nairobi, Kenya, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday that he backs Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan who was issued with a formal summons to appear in court on Nov. 2 over fraud charges. [nL8N1CH1PG]

"The President has reaffirmed his support for the Minister," the Presidency said in a statement. "The President has urged the National Prosecuting Authority and other institutions concerned to conduct the matter with the necessary dignity and respect."

