By Jon Herskovitz
PRETORIA, May 30 South African President Jacob
Zuma tried to play down the effect of labour unrest on the
economy on Thursday but managed to trigger a nearly 3 percent
plunge in the rand against the dollar instead.
In a hastily convened news conference two days after
weaker-than-expected economic data, Zuma tried
to calm fears that last year's violent industrial action in the
mining sector would be repeated.
"It is only in undemocratic countries that there are no
strikes," said Zuma, who faces a general election in less than a
year. "I don't think we should take strikes as a problem."
The rand, which has lost more than 10 percent this month on
fears for the wider economy, breached the psychologically key
10.0 level against the dollar after the speech and extended the
losses to 10.09 after mining giant Glencore Xstrata
said three of its chrome mines had been hit by a wildcat strike.
"It seems increasingly evident that we will see no policy
changes to either boost growth or deal with the situation in the
mining sector," Nomura economist Peter Attard-Montalto said.
"Markets seem rightly unmoved by Zuma's attempts to reassure
them."
More than 50 people were killed last year in labour-related
violence in the world's top platinum producer as a vicious union
turf war spilled over into wildcat strikes that cost the economy
billions in lost output and led to sovereign credit downgrades.
In the worst incident, police shot dead 34 striking miners
at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine, the bloodiest security
incident since the end of apartheid in 1994.
The bloodshed, as well as the ruling ANC's close political
ties to one of the feuding unions, the National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM), has prompted questions about the government's
neutrality even though Zuma denied his administration was
"taking sides".
Tensions are still simmering on the "platinum belt" and
mining bosses in the gold and coal sectors are preparing for
negotiations over pay demands as high as 60 percent.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
(AMCU), NUM's foe, was sceptical about Zuma's claims to
neutrality, particularly after mining minister Susan Shabangu
came out with explicit backing for NUM last week.
"I hope what he is saying is happening on the ground," AMCU
president Joseph Mathunjwa told Reuters. "The utterances of his
ministers are, however, contrary, with those at the highest
ranks saying 'If you strike the NUM, you strike the ANC.'"
PLEA FOR GROWTH
Data on Tuesday showed growth had slowed to 0.9 percent in
the first quarter of this year from 2.1 percent in the last
three months of 2012, mostly because manufacturing output
shrank.
Growth in the rest of 2013 would have to be much higher for
South Africa to achieve its 2.7 percent forecast, Zuma added.
"When our mining sector is in difficulty, it affects our
economy widely, leading to industrial slowdown," he said.
However, analysts were sceptical that the government could
do anything.
"The world, especially investors, give actions and
credibility much more weight than talk. The time is long past
for just talk," said Peter Major, a mining analyst at financial
services firm Cadiz Corporate Solutions.
As well as platinum, used in vehicle catalytic converters,
South Africa produces coal and gold, although the days when it
produced over half of the world's bullion are long gone.
However, the mining sector directly accounts for 6 percent
of economic output and - more importantly for the local currency
- 60 percent of export revenues.
The rand has come under heavy pressure since early May, when
Anglo American Platinum, the world's top producer, said
it wanted to lay off 6,000 people in search of profitability.
Even though the layoffs were a drastic reduction of an
initial plan to cut up to 14,000 jobs, unions threatened
strikes.
A brief wildcat walkout earlier this month at a Mercedes
Benz car plant in the coastal city of East London - the
factory's first industrial action - raised fears of labour
militancy spreading to other sectors.