By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 South Africa's top
anti-corruption watchdog says President Jacob Zuma should repay
some of a $21 million publicly funded "security upgrade" to his
private home that included a swimming pool and cattle enclosure,
a newspaper said on Friday.
The Mail and Guardian weekly said a provisional report by
the Public Protector entitled 'Opulence on a Grand Scale' found
Zuma had derived "substantial" personal gain from the
improvements to his private compound at Nkandla in the rolling
hills of KwaZulu-Natal province.
The leaked findings of Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's
investigation will reinforce a perception of runaway corruption
under Zuma and could hurt him and the ruling African National
Congress (ANC) in an election due in six months.
Zuma's spokesman declined to comment, while Madonsela's
office said the leak was "unethical and unlawful".
The ANC threw its weight behind Zuma, saying it believed he
had done nothing wrong.
The newspaper said the improvements included a visitors'
lounge, amphitheatre, cattle enclosure and swimming pool -
referred to in documents as a 'fire pool' on the grounds that it
could double up as a water reservoir for fire-fighting purposes.
The government went to court this month to try to prevent
Madonsela from releasing the outcome of her investigation,
arguing that cabinet ministers needed more time to work out
whether its findings could jeopardise Zuma's security.
It dropped its challenge after Madonsela, a quietly spoken
lawyer seemingly unfazed by the pressure of her role, said she
had gone to great lengths to ensure the report posed no threat.
The Mail and Guardian said Madonsela's report accused Zuma,
a polygamous Zulu traditionalist whose five years in office have
been littered with scandals over violating ethics codes by
failing to protect state resources and misleading parliament.
Zuma told parliament last year all the buildings in the
sprawling compound had been built "by ourselves as family and
not by the government".
IMPEACHMENT?
Opposition parties seized on this particular aspect of the
report to attack Zuma, who became president in 2009 only after
corruption charges against him were withdrawn on a technicality.
Prominent social campaigner Zackie Achmat launched an online
petition for him to be impeached and the opposition Democratic
Alliance (DA) called for no-confidence vote in parliament, even
though Zuma is shielded by the ANC's nearly two-thirds majority.
The report also found some of the more legitimate security
features, such as 20 houses for police protection, a clinic and
two helipads, were excessive and should have been placed in a
nearby town to benefit the broader community, the paper said.
The paper estimated some of the questionable features of the
upgrade at 20 million rand ($2 million). It also said Zuma had
had his private architect drafted in as "principal agent" to
oversee the upgrade, even though he was not a security expert.
The 215 million rand spent on Zuma's home is in stark
contrast to state money spent on improving the security of
previous South African presidents, the Mail and Guardian said.
FW de Klerk, South Africa's last white president, who left
office in 1994, received 236,000 rand for upgrades to his house,
while 32 million rand was spent on Nelson Mandela's home.
The Nkandla saga has been rich fodder for South Africa's
newspapers, especially since the government invoked
apartheid-era security laws to declare the compound a "national
key point" and prevent photographs of it from being published.
When State Security Minister Siyabonga Cwele reminded the
media of the laws at a news conference this month, newspapers
responded by splashing photos of the complex across their front
pages beneath headlines such as "So, arrest us" and "Look away!"
