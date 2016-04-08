JOHANNESBURG, April 8 President Jacob Zuma's
son, Duduzane, and members of the Gupta family resigned from a
South African mining firm on Friday citing "a sustained
political attack", the company said on Friday.
Oakbay Resources said in a statement that non-executive
Chairman, Atul Gupta, and CEO, Varun Gupta, had also resigned
with immediate effect. Duduzane Zuma resigned as a non-executive
director of Shiva Uranium, a major subsidiary of the company.
"This decision follows a sustained political attack on the
Company, and the concern that the jobs and livelihoods of nearly
one thousand employees would be at immediate risk as a result of
the outgoing director's association with the company," Oakbay
Resources said in a statement.
A number of South African companies, including First
National Bank (FNB), Barclays Africa, KPMG and Sasfin have
closed the accounts of Oakbay Investments, the holding company
for the Gupta family's businesses, following allegations over
their relationship with President Zuma.
Allegations of the Guptas meddling in politics surfaced last
month, when deputy finance Minister said they may have had a
hand in Zuma sacking his finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.
Zuma has denied numerous allegations of the Guptas wielding
undue influence. The Guptas have also dismissed reports of their
alleged influence, saying they are pawns in a political plot to
get Zuma out of office.
