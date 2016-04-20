JOHANNESBURG, April 20 Workers at Oakbay
Investments appealed on Wednesday to South African banks to
restore relations with their company, saying their livelihoods
were at stake.
"If by the end of May the accounts remain closed, Oakbay's
businesses will close. That means that thousands of us will be
without a job," their representatives said in a statement.
Oakbay is scrambling to restore banking relationships after
all four major South African banks cut ties following
allegations that its owners, the Gupta family, have undue
political influence with President Jacob Zuma.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)