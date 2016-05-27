BRIEF-Stamper Oil & Gas announces non-brokered private placement
* Non-Brokered private placement financing of approximately 1,250,000 units at a price of c$0.40 per units
JOHANNESBURG May 27 South Africa's President Jacob Zuma is not "at war" with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan over the control of the National Treasury, the presidency said on Friday in response to widespread media reports.
The presidency denied media reports of a clash between Zuma and Gordhan, who is the subject of an investigation over his role in the creation of a tax surveillance unit in the South Africa Revenue Service (SARS).
Godhan ran SARS between 1999-2009. (Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Non-Brokered private placement financing of approximately 1,250,000 units at a price of c$0.40 per units
ATHENS, May 23 Greek shares slid more than 2 percent in early Tuesday trade and government bond yields rose after euro zone finance ministers failed to agree on debt relief for Greece with the International Monetary Fund on Monday and did not release new loans to Athens.