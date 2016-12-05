* FirstRand defends right to close accounts
By Mfuneko Toyana and TJ Strydom
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 5 South African lender
FirstRand said on Monday suspicions of money-laundering
lay behind its decision to cut ties with a business family
linked to allegations of influence-peddling in President Jacob
Zuma's government.
FirstRand, South Africa's biggest bank by market value, is
the first lender to publicly disclose reasons for severing links
earlier this year with Oakbay Investments, a company controlled
by the Gupta brothers.
The Gupta family, whose businesses range from media to
mining, and Zuma have repeatedly denied wrongdoing. The Guptas'
lawyer said on Monday suspicions of money-laundering were
groundless.
In an affidavit seen by Reuters, dated Nov. 29, FirstRand
Chief Executive Johan Burger said his company had closed Oakbay
bank accounts to comply with international regulations.
"These practices and standards require us to take steps to
prevent FirstRand being used for money-laundering and other
unlawful activities," Burger says in the court papers.
The Gupta family lawyer, Gert van der Merwe, told Reuters it
took the accusations of money-laundering seriously and that it
would deal with them in its own court application, to be filed
by the end of the year.
"We want the real reasons for closing the accounts, not
sweeping statements," van der Merwe said.
"They've not disclosed any real reasons to show my clients
are politically exposed people."
Between December 2015 and April this year, all four major
banks, also including Standard Bank, Nedbank
and Barclays Africa, terminated the accounts of
companies controlled by the Gupta family without making their
reasons public.
FirstRand's court filing is in support of October's
application by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan asking a court to
declare he could not interfere with the decisions by the banks.
Barclays and Nedbank said they would file legal applications
similar to FirstRand's some time this week.
Last week Zuma sent back to parliament an
anti-money-laundering bill that would have increased scrutiny of
the bank accounts of "prominent individuals", including himself.
He declined to sign it into law, saying it might not be
constitutional.
A report by the Public Protector, released on Nov. 2,
focused on allegations that businessmen Ajay, Atul and Rajesh
Gupta had tried to influence the appointment of ministers. Zuma
and the Gupta brothers have denied all the accusations.
The report called for a judicial inquiry to be set up by the
president and for a judge to be appointed by the chief justice
within 30 days of its release.
Zuma has described it as "unfair" and last week launched a
court bid to have it set aside. On Monday the opposition
Democratic Alliance asked the constitutional court to compel the
leader to appoint a judicial inquiry as recommended by former
Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.
