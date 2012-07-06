By Jon Herskovitz
| JOHANNESBURG, July 6
JOHANNESBURG, July 6 South Africa's ruling ANC
picked a fight on Friday with one of the country's most
celebrated political cartoonists over the portrayal of President
Jacob Zuma as an erect penis.
The cartoon by Jonathan Shapiro, known as Zapiro, in the
influential Mail and Guardian weekly also refers to Zuma as "a
dick" and ridicules his attempts at racial reconciliation in the
apartheid-scarred country.
The incident comes weeks after the African National Congress
(ANC) held street rallies and went to court seeking the removal
from public display of a painting called "The Spear".
The painting in a Johannesburg gallery showed Zuma in a
Leninist pose with his chest thrust out and penis exposed. It
was removed after it was defaced.
"We are not alone as the ANC in condemning this act of
insult to our President by Zapiro and the Mail and Guardian,"
the party said in a statement. "All South Africans share our
disgust."
It has called on Zapiro, winner of numerous awards, and the
newspaper to apologise. Zuma is suing Zapiro for defamation for
separate cartoons published in 2006 and 2008.
The controversy over The Spear and the cartoon have touched
off some of the most heated social debates in years, exposing
the racial rifts that lie just beneath the surface in Nelson
Mandela's self-styled "Rainbow Nation".
The ANC, which has ruled since apartheid ended in 1994, has
called the images racist and intended to tarnish Zuma's dignity
in a manner similar to the white-minority apartheid regime's
dehumanisation of South Africa's black majority.
Zuma's critics say the images are reflective of his
colourful personal life - as a practicing Zulu polygamist he has
four wives and more than 20 children, but has also been caught
having extra-marital affairs.
Mail and Guardian editor Nicholas Dawes defended publication
of the cartoon, but conceded that the image might have gone too
far.
"It's quite possible that it is not a great cartoon," he
told national broadcaster Talk Radio 702.
"It was an attempt to make a rude comment about the
President. It was intended to provoke."
(Editing by Ed Cropley)