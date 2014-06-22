JOHANNESBURG, June 22 South African President
Jacob Zuma's health is "fine", his spokesman said on Sunday,
playing down a newspaper report that heart problems, diabetes
and high blood pressure caused the leader's brief
hospitalisation two weeks ago.
Zuma, 72, spent two days in hospital for what his office
said was a "routine health checks" and handed over the reins to
his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, for five days to recover from the
rigours of preparing for the May 7 election.
Citing government and Zuma's party African National Congress
(ANC) sources, the influential Sunday Times reported that Zuma
had a cardiac condition, diabetes and high blood pressure.
Zuma's spokesman, Mac Maharaj, said he would not be "engaged
on rumours" about the health of the president.
"What I can say is, the president is fine, attending to his
duties and his doctors say there's no cause for concern about
his medical condition," he said.
In his first public appearance after almost two weeks on
Tuesday when he delivered the state of nation address, he looked
frail and appeared to have lost weight.
Worries about Zuma's health have raised some speculation
that he may not see out the full five years of his second term.
The ANC won a 62 percent majority in the May elections, its
fifth but also its narrowest victory since the end of
white-minority government in 1994.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Nick Macfie)