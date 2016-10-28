JOHANNESBURG Oct 28 South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has asked a court to postpone a hearing scheduled for Nov. 1 when his application to delay the release of a report over allegations of political influence by his wealthy friends was due to be heard.

The Presidency's spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga said Zuma's lawyers wrote to the court on Thursday saying he wants the investigation to be re-opened so that he can question witnesses himself and give evidence before it is finalised.

The Public Protector, a constitutionally-mandated anti-graft watchdog, said on Wednesday that the investigation had been finalised. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Joe Brock)