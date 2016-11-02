* Zuma is fighting off a string of scandals
* President fighting court case over political influence
* Zuma has shown no signs of resigning before his term ends
By TJ Strydom and Mfuneko Toyana
PRETORIA, Nov 2 South African opposition
parties, civic groups, unions and businesses marched in the
capital Pretoria on Wednesday in a protest against President
Jacob Zuma and a string of scandals linked to him.
Hundreds of people gathered at various points in the city.
Some chanted outside a court where Zuma's application to delay
the release of a report over allegations of political influence
by his wealthy friends was due to be heard on Wednesday.
Since taking office in 2009, Zuma, 74, has survived several
corruption scandals almost unscathed, with the backing of top
echelons of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).
But South Africa has had to bear the cost as the economy has
stagnated and investors worry about its political stability,
business climate and rule of law.
"South Africans must ... stand up against the anarchy of
Zuma," the radical leftist party Economic Freedom Fighters
(EFF), which called for the marches as a show of force against
Zuma, said on its official Twitter feed.
"Our supporters will make it loud and clear that we will not
stand by and allow our hard-won democracy to be assaulted by
Jacob Zuma," the opposition Democratic Alliance party said in a
statement.
Paul Mashatile, chairman of ANC's Gauteng province which
includes Pretoria and the economic hub of Johannesburg, said his
group would take part in the marches, even without the blessing
of the national party.
"I do not have the mandate to say the president must step
down, but I can say we are against all the wrong things that are
happening, including corruption," he told eNCA television.
Mashatile said the party had to change after it suffered its
worst losses since it won the first post-apartheid election in
1994.
The ANC's spokesman Zizi Kodwa said "we are not party to the
marches". Zuma's spokesman was not available for comment.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation - set up to guard the legacy
of the late Nelson Mandela - on Tuesday blamed Zuma for the
"wheels coming off" Africa's most industrialised nation and
urged a change in political leadership.
The president has shown no signs of stepping down before his
second and final term as president is up in 2019, despite being
rocked by corruption scandals that saw him suffer both financial
and political damage.
(Additional reporting and writing by James Macharia; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)