* Zuma says watchdog has no right to order inquiry
* President says country has done enough to avoid downgrade
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Nov 23 South African President Jacob
Zuma said on Wednesday an anti-corruption watchdog had no right
to call for a judicial inquiry into alleged influence-peddling
in his government, describing its report as unfair.
The report by the Public Protector watchdog, released on
Nov. 2, focused on allegations that businessman brothers Ajay,
Atul and Rajesh Gupta had influenced the appointment of
ministers.
While stopping short of conclusive findings, it has
increased pressure on Zuma by calling for an investigation into
whether he, some cabinet members and some state companies acted
improperly.
Wounded by the latest in a series of scandals, Zuma, who
denies wrongdoing, hit back in a speech to parliament.
"No one, no matter what position they hold, can instruct the
president to establish a commission and even tell the process
through which it must go... so that's a problem," he said.
"This report has been dealt with in a very funny way. It
affected me and many (others). No fairness at all."
The affair has rattled financial markets in Africa's most
industrialised economy, which risks credit rating downgrades
later this year, and spurred efforts by the opposition to
unseat the president.
Zuma said South Africa has done enough to boost growth and
avoid a downgrade to junk status, which would raise borrowing
costs and deter investment. Growth is expect to be less than 1
percent in 2016.
"I believe we have indeed done a lot working together to
create favourable conditions for economic growth and to stave
off any downgrade," he said.
Zuma said the actions of the nation's banks in cutting off
business with the wealthy Gupta family, whose alleged influence
over him lay at the heart of the watchdog's report, were
"suspicious" and needed to be investigated.
The Gupta family denies seeking influence from Zuma.
"Here there was an action by a number of banks at the same
time. It suggests that there is something untoward here. And as
government, we wanted to constructively interact with the
banks," Zuma said.
Several South African companies, including all four major
banks, cut links in April with companies associated with the
Guptas.
