BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 South Africa's President Jacob Zuma used the proceeds from a home loan from VBS Mutual Bank to pay back 7.8 million rand ($538,000) for non-security upgrades to his private Nkandla home, the presidency said on Monday.
In a statement, the presidency said VBS Mutual Bank is one of the few financial institutions which offer home loans in respect of land owned by traditional authorities.
The unlisted bank says on its website that it is a wholly black-owned specialist corporate finance and retail bank.
($1 = 14.4684 rand) (Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Joe Brock)
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.