JOHANNESBURG May 23 South Africa's main
opposition party said on Monday the state prosecutor's decision
to appeal a High Court order that graft charges against
President Jacob Zuma be reinstated was an attempt to shield the
president.
The state prosecutor had earlier told a news conference he
would appeal against the ruling that could reinstate 783
corruption charges against Zuma.
The opposition Democratic Alliance party said in a statement
that this was "a blatant delaying tactic to shield Jacob Zuma
from facing the 783 charges of corruption, fraud and
racketeering leveled against him almost a decade ago."
