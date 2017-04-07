Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at some protesters in downtown Johannesburg, injuring a man and a woman, as thousands of people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.
The opposition Democratic Alliance party, which called for the marches, held a rally of more than 10,000 people in another part of Johannesburg which was calm. (Reporting by TJ Strydom and Marius Bosch; Writing by James Macharia)
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
COLOMBO, May 26 Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday, recording their first weekly decline in nine, as investors booked profits in shares of diversified companies such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Melstacorp Plc .