JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 South Africa's elected officials will receive salary increases of 4.4 percent, compared with inflation of more than 6 percent in Africa's most industrialised economy, the presidency said on Wednesday.

"President Jacob Zuma has decided upon a below inflation increase of 4.4 percent for political office bearers nationally and in the provinces for 2015/16, the outgoing financial year, in line with the current economic climate," his office said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)