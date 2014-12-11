JOHANNESBURG Dec 11 President Jacob Zuma's son
acted negligently when his Porsche rear-ended a minivan in
Johannesburg and killed a woman, a South African court ruled on
Thursday, but prosecuting authorities are yet to decide whether
he would face culpable homicide charges.
The case is the latest scandal to hit the leader of Africa's
most advanced economy, who faces criticism over the use of $25
million of public money to upgrade his country home.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that while the
inquest into the crash, which happened in February, rejected
Duduzane Zuma's defence that he lost control after driving into
a "puddle" in wet conditions, it would trawl court transcripts
to determine whether to charge him.
"We need to on our own take into account what was described
in court if it does indeed assist us in making a decision going
forward," NPA spokesman Nathi Mncube told 702 radio.
Duduzane Zuma, who is aged around 30, is a millionaire with
mining interests, according to local media.
Magistrate Lolitha Chetty ruled that the younger Zuma
exposed himself and others to danger in the incident that killed
30-year-old Phumzile Dube, a passenger in the minivan, in
Sandton, an affluent suburb in the Johannesburg metropolitan
area.
"He failed to conduct himself in a reasonable manner under
the circumstances," Chetty said after a month-long inquest.
