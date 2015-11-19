* Local ANC vote throws open presidency debate
* Vice-president Ramaphosa was assumed frontrunner
* Zuma's ex-wife Dlamini-Zuma gains momentum
By Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 A hotly contested party
vote earlier this month has deepened divisions within South
Africa's ruling African National Congress and stirred debate
over President Jacob Zuma's successor.
His ex-wife, African Union head Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has
just edged ahead of the front-runner, deputy president Cyril
Ramaphosa, after a vote in the ANC's Zulu heartland swung in her
favour, exposing rifts in the ruling alliance with the South
African Communist Party (SACP) and trade union group, COSATU.
Zuma, who is expected to stay president until a 2019
election and is likely to be influential behind the scenes in
picking a new ANC leader at a conference in 2017, is expected to
support Dlamini-Zuma.
But Ramaphosa, who as vice president was assumed to be the
incumbent to the position, has the support of powerful business
lobbies and possibly of the ANC secretary-general.
"The provincial election has exposed two clear factions: one
behind Dlamini-Zuma and the other supporting Ramaphosa," said
political analyst Nic Borain.
Neither Dlamini-Zuma or Ramaphosa have declared their
intention to run for leadership of the ANC, the party that has
dominated since the end of apartheid in 1994, and spokesman in
both their offices did not respond to a request for comment.
A newly-emerged "kingmaker", Sihle Zikalala, a Zuma ally who
won a tight Nov. 8 race to become the ANC chairman in its most
important province of KwaZulu-Natal, has called for party unity.
Dlamini-Zuma is a Zulu, the largest ethnic group in South
Africa, and were she to run would likely have the support of
Zuma's powerful voting block within the ANC.
Despite their separation, he backed her for the AU job and
gave her a position in his cabinet. Analysts say she would be
unlikely to follow up on the scandals including several
high-profile corruption cases that have plagued his tenure.
She was regarded as a capable technocrat during her time as
South Africa minister of home affairs between 2009-2012 and has
since gained international exposure during her time at the AU.
Her supporters within the ANC have said it is also time
South Africa had a female leader, a rarity on a continent with
strong patriarchal heritage. Zuma has previously said that South
Africa is ready for a female president.
PARTY LOYALTY
Ramaphosa, a wealthy businessman who was once touted as a
successor to Nelson Mandela, would be the first choice for many
investors because his background in commerce suggests he will
support more pro-business policies than many in the
traditionally left-wing ANC.
However, he will face criticism from opponents for his role
at Lonmin where he was a director and shareholder at the
time of violence that led to police shooting dead 34 striking
miners in 2012. An investigation has cleared him of wrongdoing.
He must also find his own "kingmaker" to build support for
him within the ANC to counterbalance the growing support for
Dlamini-Zuma.
Like other ANC leaders, Zuma, has prioritised cementing
loyalty to the party, and its liberation legacy, over backing
for himself since his presidency began in 2009.
This has meant that the party has stayed popular even as his
own ratings dipped due to the scandals and criticism over his
handling of Africa's most developed economy.
"A common mistake is to assume Ramaphosa will win because he
has business support and strong policy credentials," said Mark
Rosenberg, southern Africa analyst at Eurasia Group.
"People vote for the party and that is why the ANC has
remained successful despite Zuma's poor performance.
Dlamini-Zuma is currently the favourite."
One potentially powerful backer is ANC secretary-general
Gwede Mantashe, who criticised an investigation that cleared
Zuma of wrongdoing in a controversial state-funded security
upgrade to his home.
Mantashe, who has also been touted as a potential ANC
leader, could now be in the Ramaphosa camp.
The SACP could also support him after falling out recently
with the ANC rump, even though its political ideology runs in
stark contrast with Ramaphosa.
Higher education minister and SACP general secretary Blade
Nzimande said during the KwaZulu-Natal election that the SACP
was tired of defending Zuma, prompting sections of the ANC to
call for his suspension from cabinet.
Reflecting divisions in the ruling alliance, there have been
several local newspaper stories with ANC sources and junior
officials from both camps slinging muck. Meanwhile, COSATU's
position on the future ANC leadership is unclear.
"The SACP and other factions are extremely opportunistic.
There are many twists and turns to play out," Rosenberg said.
(Editing by Anna Willard)