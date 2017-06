JOHANNESBURG, July 12 South Africa's gold output fell by 2.9 percent in volume terms in May while total mineral production rose 1.3 percent compared with the same month last year, data showed on Thursday.

Production of non-gold minerals was 0.8 percent higher, Statistics South Africa said.

Production of platinum group metals fell 6 percent in May. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, editing by Agnieszka Flak)