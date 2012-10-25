JOHANNESBURG Oct 25 About 100,000 workers have
downed tools for better pay in South Africa since August. In
October around 15,000 were sacked and thousands returned to work
after threats of dismissal.
Here is a summary of the worst-hit companies:
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM (Amplats)
Strike length: six weeks.
Amplats, which has sacked 12,000 wildcat strikers at its
Rustenburg mines, still has workers on strike at its Union And
Amandelbult operations, where it employees 20,500.
While the company said it was holding off on further
dismissals, it cut its full year production target and capital
expenditure plans for a second time on Thursday and said the
walkouts had sliced 138,000 ounces off output, worth $217
million at Thursday's price.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI
Strike length: four weeks.
The world's No. 3 bullion producer said on Wednesday half of
its 24,000 strikers had returned to work and it started issuing
dismissal notices to those who did not come back.
By Thursday, the company said there were positive signs that
those issued with dismissal notices were reporting for duty. It
has reported lower-than-expected third-quarter production, as
strikes hit output.
GOLD FIELDS
Strike length: four weeks.
After issuing strikers with an ultimatum, the majority of
its striking workers returned to two of the three effected
operations. It issued dismissal notices to 8,100 strikers, 7,000
of which have since appealed their sacking.
The company said last week that has lost 65,000 ounces of
gold production, or 1.2 billion rand ($137.02 million) in
revenue and the longer workers stayed away, the greater the risk
the company will shut struggling shafts.
($1 = 8.7581 South African rand)
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by David Dolan and
Alison Williams)