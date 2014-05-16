JOHANNESBURG May 16 Impala Platinum
described on Friday as "devastating" the impact on its employees
of a 16-week strike at its key South African operations and said
it had lost 131,000 ounces of production to the stoppage in the
March quarter.
"The human tragedy that is unfolding as a result of our
employees not earning any income and the violence and
intimidation being experienced on the platinum belt is
devastating," Implats said in its third quarter production
report.
The strike is centred on the platinum belt town of
Rustenburg and Implats said the reopening of its mine there
"will only be considered when the risk of violence and
intimidation can be eliminated."
Anglo American Platinum and Lonmin have
also been hit by the wage strike by the Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and their attempts to
woo workers back have been met this week by violence. Four
miners were killed last the weekend.
In the three months to the end of March, Implats said it had
produced 205,000 ounces of gross refined platinum, 41 percent
lower than the comparable period in 2013.
"During the period of the strike to date, Impala has lost
approximately 246,000 ounces of platinum production, equivalent
to revenue of 5.4 billion rand ($520 million), while employees
have forfeited wages of approximately 1.4 billion rand," the
company said.
($1 = 10.3892 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)