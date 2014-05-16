* No more production expected from Rustenburg unit in final
quarter
* Violence continues, miner attacked on way to work
* No pay increases granted to management for the year
(Adds management pay, latest assault)
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, May 16 Impala Platinum
described on Friday as "devastating" the impact on its employees
of a 16-week strike at its main South African operation in
Rustenburg and said it had lost more than $500 million in
revenue.
The company signaled it expects the strike to drag on.
"The human tragedy that is unfolding as a result of our
employees not earning any income and the violence and
intimidation being experienced on the platinum belt is
devastating," it said in its third-quarter production report.
The strike is centred on the platinum belt town of
Rustenburg northwest of Johannesburg and Implats said the
reopening of its mine there "will only be considered when the
risk of violence and intimidation can be eliminated".
"The resumption of normalised production levels at Impala
Rustenburg, once the strike ends and operations resume, are
expected to take at least three months to achieve," it said.
"Consequently, no further production is expected from this
operation in the final quarter of FY2014."
Anglo American Platinum and Lonmin have
also been hit by the wage strike by the Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and their attempts to
woo workers back have been met this week by violence.
Four miners were killed last weekend and rival unions have
said intimidation has been on the rise as the companies take
their latest wage offer directly to employees after talks
collapsed in late April.
Acts of violence have continued. Police said on Friday that
a Lonmin employee had been attacked by four men with clubs in
the early hours of the morning as he attempted to show up for
work. The victim suffered multiple injuries to his head.
AMCU denies allegations it uses violence to keep its roughly
70,000 members on the platinum mines in line.
In the three months to the end of March, Implats said it had
produced 205,000 ounces of gross refined platinum, 41 percent
lower than the comparable period in 2013.
Underscoring the widening impact of the strike, the longest
and costliest ever to hit South Africa's mines, Implats said to
date it had lost "246,000 ounces of platinum production,
equivalent to revenue of 5.4 billion rand ($520 million)".
The company's employees have lost 1.4 billion rand ($134.75
million) in wages, it said.
NO MANAGEMENT PAY HIKE
Given these financial circumstances, the company said: "No
increases have been granted to management for the year and the
CEO has not accepted any increases, bonuses and share options
since having joined the company in July 2012."
This is unlikely to impress AMCU, whose leaders often talk
about the plight of black mine workers and the income
disparities they say still run mostly along racial lines in the
industry two decades after the end of apartheid rule.
According to Implats' 2013 annual report, chief executive
Terence Goodlace's remuneration for the last financial year was
around 7.5 million rand.
This is hardly excessive by the standards of the local
mining industry but is still around 80 times that of the total
pay package of the lowest-paid mine workers.
The companies have offered pay hikes of up to 10 percent
that would raise the overall minimum pay package to 12,500 rand
($1,200) a month by July 2017, including the basic wage plus
cash allowances for things like housing.
They say they can afford no more, squeezed on one side by
soaring costs and the other by low prices for the precious metal
used in emissions-capping catalytic converters in automobiles.
AMCU, whose battle cry has been for "a living wage", has
said that is not enough and has focused the attention of its
members on the basic wage which excludes allowances.
The union initially demanded an immediate increase to 12,500
rand in just the basic wage but softened that in March to
staggered increases that would amount to 12,500 rand within
three or four years.
This is still a third more at the end of the day than what
the companies are offering in basic salaries.
The average South African mine worker has eight dependants
and so even though the industry has had wage settlements over
the past decade that exceed inflation, such increases often fail
to go far in households with many mouths to feed.
This fuels their demands but will also make it increasingly
difficult for AMCU's members to continue to go without pay.
The companies say most workers have indicated by mobile
phone text messages and other means that they want to accept the
latest wage offer and that only a campaign of intimidation is
preventing the reopening of the affected mines.
($1 = 10.3892 South African Rand)
(Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Susan Thomas)