By James Saft
Feb 26 For all the dysfunction in Washington we
could, it seems, be in the midst of an historic and potentially
extended bull run for the U.S. dollar.
The dollar is up a bit less than 4.0 percent over a year
against a trade-weighted currency basket, in substantial part
because of economic weakness, fragility and radical policy in
places like Japan, Europe and Britain.
It is remarkable that we should be entertaining the idea of
an extended dollar bull run on the eve of "sequestration", a
program of mandatory federal budget cuts that highlights both
U.S. fiscal and political weakness.
Currencies are a relative game, however, and things
elsewhere, as you may have heard, are not so hot.
Silvio Berlusconi's resurgence and the mess that is Italian
politics are a timely demonstration that the euro has plenty of
fundamental reasons to be weak. And the potential for truly
radical monetary policy in Japan under the government of Shinzo
Abe indicates that the yen's fall could be extended and deep.
Britain too may be in the beginning of its third recession
in five years and was on Friday stripped of its AAA credit
rating by Moody's.
So sure, the dollar has some lame competition in the global
currency horse race, but a dollar rise, if it comes, will be
driven importantly by internal changes which may just be coming
into view.
"The US economy is, relatively speaking, in better cyclical
and structural shape, the Fed will likely be the first central
bank to exit QE," George Magnus, a senior and often prescient
economic advisor to UBS, wrote in a note to clients.
As well, the U.S. has quite a good story just coming
together, with abundant domestic energy, and may well benefit
from a transformation in manufacturing technology centered
around so-called 3-D printing.
Given that up and down cycles in the dollar usually last six
to eight years, Magnus argues that the low the dollar touched in
2008 amid the crisis may be a bottom this time round, implying
we might see several years of dollar appreciation from here.
That would clearly have huge implications globally, arguing
for potentially difficult conditions for emerging markets, which
have a nasty tendency to fall into crises of their own when the
dollar rises sharply.
NO OIL PICTURE
Dollar bears usually cite fiscal pressures as a major
negative, arguing either that budget cuts will bring economic
weakness or that run-away indebtedness will hobble the economy
and spook investors.
There is no doubt the U.S. is a less good risk than three,
five or ten years ago, but then again so is almost every other
country.
Investors give the U.S. a 3.3 percent probability of
defaulting over the next five years, according to market prices,
making it about one tenth as likely as Portugal and the fifth
least likely country to go bust worldwide. Market prices change
quickly but that does imply the U.S. will be given some time to
get to grips with its demographic and budget issues.
It is also clear that the Federal Reserve is at least
thinking about what the world after quantitative easing looks
like, and may take tentative steps towards tightening monetary
conditions over the next year. That actually would likely be
dollar positive even if the Fed were doing so because it found
the side-effects of QE onerous, and would definitely help if it
were in response to a strengthening economy.
Don't underestimate the power of the energy and
manufacturing changes now taking root in the U.S. More domestic
energy means less money sent overseas and will also tend to make
manufacturing at home more internationally competitive. The U.S.
also appears to have substantial strengths in the development of
3-D printing, in which highly customizable objects are literally
sprayed into existence. To the extent it develops, 3-D
manufacturing will be located close to markets and in places
where intellectual property - a large part of a 3-D
manufacturer's value - are well protected.
That kind of good story played a large part in the last big
dollar rally, which was driven by the fiscal reforms of the
1990s and, in no small part, by capital flowing to what turned
into the technology bubble at the end of the millennium.
One area of concern if the dollar strengthens is the impact
on emerging markets. The 1980s dollar rally helped to choke off
growth in Latin America while that of the 1990s led, at least
indirectly, to the Asian crisis. There are clearly huge
differences now. Central banks in much of the emerging world
have amassed huge dollar reserves, which will help blunt the
impact, and many sovereign and corporate borrowers can now raise
loans in their home currency, meaning they don't get squeezed as
the dollar rises.
The important thing to remember is that extended rises and
falls of the dollar usually end in crisis. We should hope we are
yet in the early stages.