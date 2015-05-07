(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By James Saft
May 7 Like so many things it is easy to get a
taste for, beyond a certain point, financial development brings
diminishing returns and rising costs.
Sometimes called financial deepening, deeper markets and
better access to financial services can still spur economic
growth, especially in emerging markets, but this is not an
endless process, according to a new study by the International
Monetary Fund.
"Our analysis uncovers evidence of 'too much finance' in the
sense that beyond a certain level of financial development, the
positive effect on economic growth begins to decline, while
costs in terms of economic and financial volatility begin to
rise," Ratna Sahay, Martin Cihak and Papa N'Diaye, three of the
authors of the study, write.
While many emerging market countries, notably Gambia and
Ecuador, can likely still see further financial deepening and
get an increasing impact on their economic growth rate, several
developed nations such as Japan and the U.S. now look to be on
the downslope.
The concept of financial deepening was cited by former U.S.
Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner as partial justification for
preserving large banks, on the grounds that the U.S. needed
institutions which could benefit from what he expected would be
huge growth in emerging markets in the consumption of finance.
This study is significant then, in part because it carries
the imprimatur of the IMF which has at times in the past shown
an enthusiasm for the concept of financial deepening.
It also tends to undermine the argument for big banks, to
the extent that, if policy-makers take notice, we should see
less, and less fast, development of finance.
Crucially, the study found that strong regulation can work
to blunt the negative impact of too much finance, or of too fast
a growth in finance.
"The analysis shows that these tradeoffs can be improved by
strong institutions and a sound regulatory and supervisory
environment. In other words, regulatory reforms can increase the
benefits from financial development while reducing the risks,"
Sahay, Cihak and N'Diaye write.
The study uses a broader definition of financial deepening
than most previous studies, which usually use bank credit.
Instead the IMF looks at the size and liquidity of markets
and institutions, access of individuals to services, and
measures of efficiency such as capital markets activity.
HIGH COST OF VOLATILITY
The problem with finance isn't that it doesn't accelerate
growth, clearly it does. Instead the issue lies with the quality
of that growth and the way in which financial over-development
can lead to crises and, or, volatile economic growth.
As with investment, so it is with economic growth.
Volatility, especially the kind of steep downturn the world
suffered after the great financial crisis in 2008, imposes
costs, both in terms of sub-par growth after the fact and in the
huge sunk costs from mis-allocations of capital.
One of the interesting findings of the study was that high
levels of financial development don't slow capital accumulation
but lead to lower efficiency in investment.
In other words, it isn't that overly financialized economies
have a dearth of money to put to work, but rather that they tend
to do a worse job of finding good projects in which to deploy
that capital.
Think here of the acres, and probably miles, of granite
countertops which went into speculative real estate development,
or indeed were put in by owners of houses who were borrowing
against their equity. Putting aside the dubious pleasure of
granite work surfaces, those were often seen as investments but
yielded poor returns.
Similarly, think of all the countertop installers, and
construction workers, who gained skills in the housing boom for
which they found poor demand afterwards.
The pace at which financial deepening happens is important,
with faster growth being linked to GDP and inflation volatility
and financial instability.
The study did find that strong institutions, good
regulations and strong supervision can help to blunt the
negative effects of rampant financialization.
"One of the effects of the global regulatory reforms has
been a deleveraging in advanced countries, implicitly confirming
that there had been 'too much finance.' A complete
implementation of these regulatory reforms would augur well for
the growth and stability prospects of all countries", the report
said.
For investors, one potentially interesting implication of
this study is the relationship between returns and financial
deepening. The study did not address this, but it may be that
investors should concentrate on the sweet spot of countries
which are both allowing financial deepening, regulating it well,
and not now encumbered with a too big financial sector.
Two benefits to this strategy seem possible. One it is a way
to identify lower volatility economies. And secondly these
economies might see better use of capital and higher quality of
corporate stewardship, both of which may lead to better returns
to investors.
So, Ghana looks worth a look, but perhaps not, on this
measure, Japan.
