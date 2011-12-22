The year 5 A.C. (After Crisis), otherwise called 2012, may well become known for the long list of expected things which never quite happened.

So, seeing as how accurately predicting what will happen is hard, especially about the future -- as Yogi Berra said -- let's take a shot at calling the things that won't happen next year.

1. A strong U.S. economic recovery.

A flurry of surprisingly good-ish economic news in the U.S. has moved many economists' default position to a rosier setting in the past several months. Could it be that we are -- at last -- going to reach escape velocity?

Almost certainly not.

Unemployment claims are now trending lower, which is welcome, and the percentage of people with jobs has inched back up. But we are still bumping along the bottom in economic terms, and doing so with very poor underlying fundamentals.

The recent decline in the price of energy and gasoline recently has been a real boon, but it is impossible to guess which way oil goes next. At the same time, while consumer spending has been reasonably firm, people are able to shell out only because they have cut back on savings.

The savings rate has fallen from 5.2 percent to 3.5 percent since the beginning of the year, a trend which must eventually reverse. Given American's balance sheet problems and lack of retirement savings, cutting back on savings to fund expenses can't go on forever

And while household debt-to-income ratios are better than they were, this is mostly because some debt has defaulted and government contribution to income, in the form of support, has risen.

The U.S. economy also faces some major potential headwinds in 2012 from Europe and China. Europe's fiscal and currency zone problems could easily spread globally via the financial system, a key point of fragility we learned well in 2008. Even in a best case scenario -- one in which the euro zone muddles through without a market blowup -- we are still looking at a recession in Europe. This will send waves of deflation outward, suppressing prices and demand.

China is both affected by Europe's issues and able to throw in a few of its very own, mostly having to do with over-investment there in real estate. China will have a very hard time growing at its traditional 10 percent rate, and it's easy to imagine growth of just 7 percent of so. That's low enough to undermine a lot of the Ponzi-like borrowing and investing there.

2. Return of the cult of equity.

Okay, we've had a bull market in government bonds for 30 straight years now. And if you are an investor in the S&P 500 you've been a loser for more than a decade, on a pre-dividend basis. Isn't it time for the pendulum to swing and for equities to go on a massive bull run?

Don't bet on it.

Earnings are extremely strong historically and valuations are low, but those appealing facts hide some underlying issues. First, earnings as a share of GDP are now at an all-time high, a fact that really argues for mean reversion.

What has changed that allows companies to be more profitable now? Has competition been outlawed?

Well, perhaps at the top in banking it has, but in the rest of the economy earnings are vulnerable because people are running out of money with which to purchase corporate goods and services. Wages have stagnated for a decade or more in the U.S. So unless U.S. companies can start selling to the people in China and elsewhere who've benefited from outsourced jobs the jig may be close to up. Mr. Ford made his cars affordable to his workers for a reason.

3. A bottoming in housing.

This is the big one. Housing dominates the U.S. business cycle, and the long recession in construction has been one of the key factors holding back growth.

Frank Nothaft, Freddie Mac chief economist, sees a one percent decline in house prices next year, forming a bottom for a two percent rise in 2013. Even that may be too optimistic.

Record low interest rates have supported affordability, but the market is hampered by two things: a huge shadow inventory of homes that need to make their way on to the market and the fact that so many would-be buyers are trapped by low levels of equity in their current homes, leaving them unable to move.

"There is still an abundance of mortgage and public sector debt that needs to be unwound and a lingering huge excess supply of single-family homes that still has to get absorbed, " Gluskin, Sheff economist David Rosenberg writes in a note to clients."It could well take another five years to mean-revert debt-to-GDP ratios, as well as to bring the national housing inventory down to levels that will finally establish a definitive floor under real estate values."

Here's the unpleasant truth: our expectations about the business and economic cycle are based on 50 years of experience that no longer holds. Balance sheet recessions, characterized by paying down of debt, take a long time to heal, as Japan proves.

The same strategies that were rewarded this year are likely to carry through to next year: look for reliable income, for companies with clean balance sheets and with growing dividends.