Dec 22 (Reuters)-The year 5 A.C. (After Crisis), otherwise
called 2012, may well become known for the long list of
expected things which never quite happened.
So, seeing as how accurately predicting what will happen is
hard, especially about the future -- as Yogi Berra said --
let's take a shot at calling the things that won't happen next
year.
1. A strong U.S. economic recovery.
A flurry of surprisingly good-ish economic news in the U.S.
has moved many economists' default position to a rosier setting
in the past several months. Could it be that we are -- at last
-- going to reach escape velocity?
Almost certainly not.
Unemployment claims are now trending lower, which is
welcome, and the percentage of people with jobs has inched back
up. But we are still bumping along the bottom in economic
terms, and doing so with very poor underlying fundamentals.
The recent decline in the price of energy and gasoline
recently has been a real boon, but it is impossible to guess
which way oil goes next. At the same time, while consumer
spending has been reasonably firm, people are able to shell out
only because they have cut back on savings.
The savings rate has fallen from 5.2 percent to 3.5 percent
since the beginning of the year, a trend which must eventually
reverse. Given American's balance sheet problems and lack of
retirement savings, cutting back on savings to fund expenses
can't go on forever
And while household debt-to-income ratios are better than
they were, this is mostly because some debt has defaulted and
government contribution to income, in the form of support, has
risen.
The U.S. economy also faces some major potential headwinds
in 2012 from Europe and China. Europe's fiscal and currency
zone problems could easily spread globally via the financial
system, a key point of fragility we learned well in 2008. Even
in a best case scenario -- one in which the euro zone muddles
through without a market blowup -- we are still looking at a
recession in Europe. This will send waves of deflation outward,
suppressing prices and demand.
China is both affected by Europe's issues and able to throw
in a few of its very own, mostly having to do with
over-investment there in real estate. China will have a very
hard time growing at its traditional 10 percent rate, and it's
easy to imagine growth of just 7 percent of so. That's low
enough to undermine a lot of the Ponzi-like borrowing and
investing there.
2. Return of the cult of equity.
Okay, we've had a bull market in government bonds for 30
straight years now. And if you are an investor in the S&P 500
you've been a loser for more than a decade, on a pre-dividend
basis. Isn't it time for the pendulum to swing and for equities
to go on a massive bull run?
Don't bet on it.
Earnings are extremely strong historically and valuations
are low, but those appealing facts hide some underlying issues.
First, earnings as a share of GDP are now at an all-time high,
a fact that really argues for mean reversion.
What has changed that allows companies to be more
profitable now? Has competition been outlawed?
Well, perhaps at the top in banking it has, but in the rest
of the economy earnings are vulnerable because people are
running out of money with which to purchase corporate goods and
services. Wages have stagnated for a decade or more in the U.S.
So unless U.S. companies can start selling to the people in
China and elsewhere who've benefited from outsourced jobs the
jig may be close to up. Mr. Ford made his cars affordable to
his workers for a reason.
3. A bottoming in housing.
This is the big one. Housing dominates the U.S. business
cycle, and the long recession in construction has been one of
the key factors holding back growth.
Frank Nothaft, Freddie Mac chief economist, sees a one
percent decline in house prices next year, forming a bottom for
a two percent rise in 2013. Even that may be too
optimistic.
Record low interest rates have supported affordability, but
the market is hampered by two things: a huge shadow inventory
of homes that need to make their way on to the market and the
fact that so many would-be buyers are trapped by low levels of
equity in their current homes, leaving them unable to move.
"There is still an abundance of mortgage and public sector
debt that needs to be unwound and a lingering huge excess
supply of single-family homes that still has to get absorbed, "
Gluskin, Sheff economist David Rosenberg writes in a note to
clients."It could well take another five years to mean-revert
debt-to-GDP ratios, as well as to bring the national housing
inventory down to levels that will finally establish a
definitive floor under real estate values."
Here's the unpleasant truth: our expectations about the
business and economic cycle are based on 50 years of experience
that no longer holds. Balance sheet recessions, characterized
by paying down of debt, take a long time to heal, as Japan
proves.
The same strategies that were rewarded this year are likely
to carry through to next year: look for reliable income, for
companies with clean balance sheets and with growing dividends.
(At the time of publication, Reuters columnist James Saft did
not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this
article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a
fund.