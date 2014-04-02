(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
April 2 It is time for money market funds and
their investors to grow up and accept that investments are worth
what they will fetch.
Any policy other than allowing all money market funds to
fluctuate in value, as they surely do anyway, rather than
adopting the protective coloring of an artificial $1.00 share
price is a huge mistake and a disservice to investors and
taxpayers alike.
New money market regulations reported to be under
consideration by the Securities and Exchange Commission may give
broad exemptions to money market funds which would otherwise be
forced to abandon a stable $1 share price, long an industry
standard.
While money market funds for institutional investors are
widely expected to be forced to float their share prices, like
any other mutual fund, a broad swathe of funds classified as
retail are lobbying to be able to keep stable value accounting,
while potentially adopting other safeguards against 'runs' such
as the ability to temporarily suspend or limit redemptions
during times of stress.
The regulatory change traces its origin to the financial
crisis when the well-known Reserve Fund, having invested in
Lehman Brothers debt, broke the buck, sparking a run on
redemptions, mostly institutional, on a range of money market
funds. The run only abated once the Federal Reserve and Treasury
pledged to provide temporary support to the funds.
Supporters of a retail exemption argue, among other points,
that it is primarily institutions which caused the problem last
time and present a threat. As someone who witnessed savers
lining up on the streets outside Northern Rock branches in
London in 2007 to withdraw their money, this seems simply
silly. While retail investors in money funds have less capacity
to deal crippling blows individually, changes in technology,
particularly communication, and risk awareness mean they will
potentially be more volatile in the next crisis.
Even if they are not, the stable dollar share price as a
feature is deeply flawed on two levels.
First, it creates a risk for taxpayers and regulators
without a commensurate reward, other than private gain for those
who sell them.
Second, it encourages investors to fail to take
responsibility for their investments, which in turn encourages
the borrowers which benefit from this fecklessness to be
feckless themselves.
THINGS ARE WORTH WHAT THEY WILL FETCH
Pricing money market shares at a dollar and paying a bit of
interest on top is essentially a brilliant marketing move,
rather than an arrangement of convenience or convention. By
keeping shares stable at a dollar, money market investments take
on the protective coloring of insured bank accounts. We are all
familiar with the phenomenon of protective coloring, under which
something in nature, like an insect, develops a color, red for
example, which fools potential predators into thinking it may be
nasty and poisonous like so many other red-colored things.
Except in this case, rather than a predator fearing a
stomach upset we have an investor with extremely incomplete
information who is encouraged by the dollar level to believe
that money market funds share something in common with insured
bank accounts which they do not: insurance. To be sure, all
risks are disclosed but the psychological effect is important.
That's a free ride for the money market fund industry, which
attracts funds which it otherwise might not at rates of interest
which it otherwise might have to raise.
Arguments that if net asset values (NAVs) fluctuated it
might raise the cost to state and local government issuers which
sell short-term debt to money market funds don't hold water. In
fact, I'd make exactly the opposite case. A subsidy based on the
illusion of greater safety, which is what this is, is an
invitation to mal-investment.
Riskier debt backing riskier ventures, even if the
difference is minimal, is supposed to bear a higher interest
rate not just to compensate investors but to send a signal to
borrowers about their plans.
For investors, this is simply a case in which they need to
understand the risks they are bearing, which are usually very
small, and accept responsibility for them. If they want an
insured bank deposit which can never 'lose' money, well go and
get one. (I'd also point out that anyone who understands the
concept of inflation should find the idea that money doesn't
lose value in a bank or other low-yielding account laughable).
If you want a convenient, liquid, low-risk place to park
money which pays a bit more, potentially, but which carries a
bit of extra risk, then go to a money market fund.
But understand that what goes in doesn't have to be there to
come out.
The suppression of risk signals from market to investor is
exactly what breeds financial crises. Let's cross this one off
the list.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)