(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Nov 5 As in high school, maybe investment boils
down to that mysterious thing: popularity.
Except in terms of putting money into stocks, it seems to be
those eating lunch alone who do best in the end.
"We believe that most of the best-known market premiums and
anomalies can be explained by an intuitive and naturally
occurring (social or behavioral) phenomenon observed in
countless settings: popularity," write Roger Ibbotson and Thomas
Idzorek in a paper recently published in the Journal of
Portfolio Management. (here#)
They show strong evidence that, over long periods, stocks
which we can call less popular actually do better than those
which, on a variety of measures, are just more admired or highly
sought after. In one light, this is essentially another side of
that old market truism which holds that when the fund manager or
stockbroker is the most popular guest at a cocktail party then
it just might be time to sell.
Ibbotson, of Yale, and Idzorek, of Morningstar Investment
Management, argue that popularity can be that rare thing: a lens
through which to make sense of the contrasting claims of both
the efficient markets and behavioral approaches to explaining
securities pricing.
Using stock market turnover as a marker of popularity, the
authors find a strong correlation between both higher returns
and lower volatility. Stocks in the lowest quartile of
popularity had an annualized return of 15.51 percent between
1972-2013, as compared to just 8.27 percent for those in the top
quartile.
If you further examine a ranking of stocks by popularity to
look at how they do by volatility you find a general trend of
less popular stocks outperforming higher ones in each of the
four volatility quartiles.
They did similar studies to look at stocks by both
popularity and beta, size and valuation and got what they called
similar results.
"Measured by turnover, the more popular a stock, the less
its return, the less popular a stock, the higher its return."
TALE OF TWO WORLD VIEWS
Economic theory holds that in a rational world (forgive me
for laughing), the risk of a given investment ought to be
strongly linked to its expected returns. That's just another way
of saying that investors expect to be paid for holding riskier
assets.
Except of course, as we all know from casual observation and
study, it doesn't always quite work that way. While this
generally holds true in asset classes (think stocks returning
more than bonds) there are significant anomalies which investors
have explored and puzzled over for decades.
That this is true doesn't in itself discredit the efficient
market hypothesis, but rather shows that things other than risk
drive asset returns within asset classes. The so-called low-beta
anomaly, which holds that stocks with lower volatility on some
measures do better than higher-volatility stocks, may simply
reflect a preference for shares with embedded leverage among
fund mangers who aren't allowed to use leverage themselves,
according to a theory from Cliff Asness of AQR Capital.
Ibbotson and Idzorek think that popularity is in part a
reflection that the underlying stocks have attributes that
people want, such as liquidity, size or value.
Liquid stocks are easier to trade, big stocks allow
investors to buy and sell in large size without moving the
market too much, and shares trading at high valuations usually
have great 'stories' and, significantly, no black marks against
them.
But there can also be behavioral reasons that investors
chase one stock and shun another, factors which might create
irrational pricing. The revulsion investors feel when
considering a stock which might go bankrupt, for example, may
bring on a stronger reaction than the mathematical probability
of loss. Conversely, a great-story stock, like Facebook,
with a very high price, may bring with it warm feelings, not
least the anticipation of getting rich if it keeps on shooting
up, which make investors willing to pay too much.
Broadly speaking those aspects of popularity that are traits
which are expected to be permanent, or long lasting, such as
liquidity or volatility, are consistent with efficient markets.
Those things which are passing in nature, the popularity of
Apple or Facebook, or stocks which are much in the
news, are consistent with behavioral investment explanations.
The well liked, the familiar and the easy to access may have
great qualities as companies and some advantages as investments,
but it pays to look for companies with hidden depths.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
