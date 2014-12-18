(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Dec 18 Here is the thing about investing:
wherever you go, there you are.
Which is another way of saying that we carry our problems,
weaknesses and foibles as investors around with us, no matter
how we approach the discipline or what tools we use.
While the investment world is constantly creating new,
opaque and high-cost ways of separating investors from a portion
of their capital, avoiding the obvious land mines is far from a
guarantee of success.
Because we are human, and as such unique mixtures of such
winning attributes as overconfidence, risk-blindness and
hyperactivity, we have the capacity to take even great investing
ideas and turn them into losers.
Take exchange-traded funds, which surely must be one of the
most investor-friendly innovations of the past 20 years. ETFs,
and here I am talking about those which passively track an
index, are just brilliant: they facilitate diversification while
providing liquidity and all at a low cost. In theory ETFs are a
tool which allow investors to overcome many of their most common
errors, and as an investment vehicle they have surely
contributed greatly to the fall in average fees.
Like a sharp knife in the hands of a careless child,
however, index ETFs as used by most investors are powerful tools
which do more harm than good.
That, at least, is the conclusion of one new study, which
found that not only did ETFs, as used by actual investors, not
improve performance but dragged returns lower by an economically
significant amount.
The paper, by Utpal Bhattacharya of Hong Kong University of
Science & Technology, Benjamin Loos and Andreas Hackethal of
Goethe University and Steffen Meyer of Leibniz Universität,
looked at outcomes for nearly 7,000 German investors between
2005 and 2010 who used index ETFs. The upshot: the average ETF
investor sees his net raw return lowered by 2.1 percentage
points annually, and with a lower risk-adjusted return as well.
Not only that, but the ETF users managed to use ETFs in such
a way as to make their portfolios less efficient, implying that
they are not getting the diversification benefit that is one of
the main points of index ETF investing.
So how did these investors take a good tool and use it to
nail their own feet to the floor?
It wasn't even so much that the investors used the wrong
ETFs, picking the wrong asset class or over-paying in fees.
Instead these investors lost more by playing, badly, at being
market-timers.
Their fault was that they bought and sold at the wrong time,
just like the human beings they are.
BEHAVIOR TRUMPS
"The wonderful innovation of passive ETFs, with its enormous
potential to act as a low-cost and liquid vehicle for
diversification, may not help individual investors to enhance
their portfolio performance, even before transactions costs, if
they actively abuse passive ETFs by trading them at wrong
times," the authors write.
"Ironically, the low cost and high liquidity of these ETFs
seem to encourage trading and aggravate the individual
temptation to engage in this behavior."
This is all a bit like motorists deciding to react to a
reduction in speed limits by choosing to text more while driving
because it is 'easier' and 'safer' at low speeds.
And while the drags the ETFs caused were not statistically
significant, they were economically important.
The study also ran a counterfactual analysis that showed
that if investors had used ETFs as intended, to track the broad
market using a buy-and-hold strategy, they would have made on
average 2 percentage points more per year.
So why did these investors make bad decisions about when to
buy and sell? The study doesn't answer that, but people do tend
to allow their emotions to drive their trading decisions,
getting in as momentum investors when markets are getting more
expensive and bailing out during downdrafts.
Buy and hold isn't a good strategy, therefore, because it
performs well in relation to changes in the world. Obviously, it
doesn't.
Buy and hold can be a better (than otherwise) strategy
because it takes the investor out of the equation.
That, admittedly, is an extreme solution, but it is an
extreme solution to a pervasive problem.
Advice and counseling can also help, typically by stopping
investors from making rash decisions and encouraging them to
diversify, but as we know, financial advice is far from
uniformly good.
Wherever we go, there we find ourselves.
