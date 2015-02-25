(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Feb 25 Virtue in investment terms may be its own
reward, but the evidence shows sin pays better.
Shares in industries with unsavory associations such as
alcohol, tobacco and gambling have long-term track records of
outperforming the rest of the market.
Maybe this is to compensate for the risk of regulation.
Maybe it is a reflection of the unwillingness of so many
investors to commit capital to industries where a certain amount
of misery is an unavoidable byproduct.
Or perhaps it is just the addiction(s) talking.
Tobacco shares, for example, have beat the equity market by
an annualized 4.5 percentage points in the U.S. over the past
115 years, according to a new study. British tobacco stocks have
beat the market by 2.6 percentage points annually over 85 years.
Those are the kind of margins hedge funds would, well, kill for.
"Much of the evidence that we review suggests that ... 'sin'
pays," Elroy Dimson, Paul Marsh and Mike Staunton of the London
Business School write in the study, done as part of the Credit
Suisse Global Investment Returns Yearbook. (here)
"Investments in unethical stocks, industries and countries
have tended to outperform. For those for whom principles have a
price, it is important to know the likely impact screening may
have on both performance and diversification."
While the implications may be a matter of conscience, the
data is pretty clear.
Over 81 years covered in an earlier study (pages.stern.nyu.edu/~sternfin/mkacperc/public_html/sin.pdf),
U.S. sin stocks (tobacco, gambling, alcohol) produced
annualized excess returns of three to four percentage points a
year. From 1985-2006 international sin stocks beat the market by
roughly 250 basis points a year.
Buying stocks selected on ethical grounds may not lead to
similar outperformance. The Vanguard FTSE Social Index Fund has
underperformed the S&P 500 by about nine percentage points
cumulatively since 2000. The social index fund tracks the FTSE
4Good US Select Index, which excludes the big three sin sectors
as well as nuclear power, weapons and adult entertainment, as
well as screening companies for inclusion on environmental,
human rights, health and safety, labor standards and diversity
criteria.
CORRUPTION PAYS, BUT FOR WHOM?
As for country selection, here as well you might want to
shake hands with the devil, at least if wealth is your only
objective.
Grouping countries into four buckets based on their World
Bank control of corruption scores, there was a strong
outperformance 2001-14 among stocks from countries with more
graft. The 14 countries with 'poor' scores returned 11 percent
annually in dollar terms, while the 11 'excellent' countries
returned 7.4 percent. Corruption may inhibit growth but it is
just possible there exists a tacit deal to cut the providers of
capital in on a share. Everyone else suffers, of course.
Another irony, when it comes to individual companies, is
that the more attention the rest of the market pays to ethical
considerations the better theoretically will be the returns to
investors who either disagree with the basis of the
considerations or ignore them and happily buy 'sin' stocks.
That's because, the market being a voting machine, a large
movement of concerned investors out of a sector will drive down
valuations. Low valuations, i.e. being able to buy an asset
cheaply, imply better longer-term returns.
Given that investors with $45 trillion, about half of all
global institutional money, are signatories to the UN-supported
Principles for Responsible Investment charter, this effect may
be large.
The traditional logic among ethical investors is that they
can slow or end an industry by starving it of capital. Should an
industry find it difficult or impossible to raise capital,
growth can be slowed or the business become untenable. That is
theoretically possible, but historical examples are hard to
find.
More likely to have an impact are laws and regulations
governing if and how a company selling a controversial product
can do business. While the numbers on sin stocks are clear, a
good deal of money among brewery and distillery investors would
have been lost by the imposition of Prohibition in 1920.
Gambling stocks face similar risks, both from regulation,
which might hit revenues, and deregulation, which may increase
competition. If Internet gambling is deregulated in the U.S.,
the sunk costs of physical casinos will be just that, sunk.
You pay your money, you examine your conscience and you take
your chances.
