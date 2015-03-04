(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
March 4 Warren Buffett telling the rest of us
about the advantages of conglomerates is like Willie Mays
arguing for the no-look-over-the-shoulder catch while running
full speed.
It can happen, and those who do it will command a premium,
but your wealth or retirement should not depend upon it.
So when Buffett, the man behind Berkshire Hathaway,
the world's most successful conglomeration of companies and
investments, starts singing their praises, you should do what he
does when an investment banker starts talking about enhancing
shareholder value: hold on to your wallet.
While first acknowledging the deservedly lousy reputation
conglomerates have with investors, Buffett in his annual letter
to shareholders goes on to make a full-throated defense, at
least of his version.
"If the conglomerate form is used judiciously, it is an
ideal structure for maximizing long-term capital growth,"
Buffett writes. (here)
The astonishing, and very possibly true, basis for his
argument boils down to the idea that Buffett does capitalism
better than everyone else. Better than the securities markets,
with its long-running mispricings and occasional manias. Better
than companies with self-serving executives aided by even worse
investment bankers. Better than individual shareholders, who get
trapped into paying taxes or stand befuddled and at the mercy of
the fund managers and other intermediaries upon whom they rely.
"In contrast, a conglomerate such as Berkshire is perfectly
positioned to allocate capital rationally and at minimal cost.
Of course, form itself is no guarantee of success: We have made
plenty of mistakes, and we will make more. Our structural
advantages, however, are formidable," Buffett writes.
He simply believes that he is better at allocating capital
and that the conglomerate structure gives him the ability to do
this more efficiently. Capital is reallocated from slowing
sectors to ones with better prospects. Further, Berkshire can
buy shares of businesses when they are available at attractive
prices. Finally Buffett sees his company as the home of choice
for owners who want to sell out but who want their firms to
escape the tender mercies of private equity chieftains and
cost-slashing trade sale buyers.
It is hard to argue with Buffett's track record. Berkshire
Hathaway owns more than 80 companies, eight and a half (this
being its partial share of Heinz) of which are big enough to
merit inclusion in the S&P 500. And his conglomerate trades at a
price 40 percent over book value, as against a typical discount
for most conglomerates.
BETTER CAPITALISM OR JUST EXCEPTIONALISM?
But putting Berkshire aside for a moment, let's look at
conglomerates as a group. The sector trades at what has to be
considered a structural discount to intrinsic value. This
phenomenon has gone on so long it even has a name, the
'conglomerate discount'. This discount in 2012 stood at about 10
percent, according to Boston Consulting, a bit less than the 14
percent or so average since 1990.
Conglomerates trade at a discount for a complex set of
reasons. Firstly, they are often veritable playgrounds of
corporate self-dealing, with executives in charge bent on empire
building rather than value extraction. Empire building is a
great way to justify a larger pay packet, but not always a path
to lasting value.
In short, conglomerates have a track record of sub-par
capital allocation, be it for venal reasons or just because most
people have a bias towards what they already own and are loath
to cut when it is merited.
And, as Buffett points out, conglomerates have a history of
issuing too much equity to fund acquisitions, not to mention a
fair amount of creative accounting along the way.
Then finally there is the fact that conglomerates are, by
definition, a mismatch with the desires of everyone other than
the people who built them. Investors want insurance companies,
or they may want ice-cream shops, but they rarely want both
together. Getting them to buy the package requires a discount.
All of these issues are essentially about abuses of power
and position by incumbents, something which is possible in every
corporate structure but which perhaps is given more scope in
large combinations of otherwise unrelated companies.
Indeed Buffett's deserved arrogance is a strength. He does
not get seduced by Wall Street and start issuing shares and
buying things willy-nilly when he is offered a silly price to do
so. He plays the long game.
But this is just the point. Buffett is a hugely exceptional
person, someone possessed of great judgement, great patience and
a huge ability to put off very large current rewards for even
bigger future ones. He's also straight as the proverbial die.
So, invest in conglomerates, but first find your angel.
