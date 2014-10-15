(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

Oct 15 What matters isn't so much the proximate cause of the recent downdraft in stocks, but the underlying logic.

Ebola, European weakness and some bad data out of the U.S. have all played their role in sparking a fall of more than 9 percent in the S&P 500 in less than a month. What's truly remarkable isn't that there was bad news, but that this time the bad news seems immune to the tonic of central bank promises.

The scene was set with a particularly gloomy IMF and World Bank meeting last week, at which the chances of a triple-dip recession in Europe were put at four in 10 and calls were made for infrastructure investment that few expect to arrive.

But what's really striking was how little impact among risk assets this statement, by Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, made:

"If foreign growth is weaker than anticipated, the consequences for the U.S. economy could lead the Fed to remove accommodation more slowly than otherwise," Fischer said in a speech on Saturday in Washington.

Suddenly bad news, engendering as it does hopes of easier financial conditions, is somehow no longer good news. It is just bad news.

Observe that although Fischer spoke plainly that the Fed might delay raising interest rates and San Francisco Fed President John Williams followed up this week with mention of the possibility of QE 4 if need arises, risk assets are declining to take heart.

Financial markets are responding, of course, but not by rallying; rather, instead, by pricing in the risk not of rising prices all round but of low growth and low inflation. Whereas last week consensus had the Fed beginning to raise rates in mid-2015, interest rate futures on Wednesday had moved the betting back to March of 2016. To be sure, this was after some lousy retail sales data and continued bad data out of Europe. Still riskier markets, from stocks to peripheral euro zone government bonds, have continued to sell off, sometimes rapidly, even with the prospect of more Fed candy.

That shows that markets have a new set of concerns. Since the Fed can probably be trusted on its indications that it will react to new weakness with new financial stimulus, the problem must then be with the power and efficacy of those measures.

MIXED RECORD

None of this is to say that the Fed delaying easing, or even making noises about asset purchases as a reaction to new problems abroad and their knock-on effects at home, is wrong.

"The Fed itself has stated that the purpose of QE is to keep asset prices 'higher than they otherwise would be'," writes money manager and economist Cullen Roche of Orcam Financial Group, LLC.

"That can be translated into 'we will create false optimism about our ability to bolster asset prices'."

That critique is right, but if anything it may be too narrow.

The Fed has used the tools at its disposal, hoping that virtually zero rates and asset purchases would act through the credit channel, making financing easier, and through the portfolio channel, making us all spend a bit more of our inflated financial assets.

Given that we face low private and public investment despite such easy financing conditions, the success of monetary policy must hinge on the portfolio channel, on asset prices going up and prompting spending.

Sure that has doubtless worked, if we define 'worked' narrowly as having something of the intended effect. But while the impact in financial markets has been undoubted, that in part is predicated on investors accepting that the measures will work ultimately in the real economy.

After all, bidding up financial assets makes no sense unless you expect the underlying economy to produce the cash flows through those assets to justify the prices. The whole thing is a confidence game, and while confidence games can produce genuine results, those depend on, well, confidence.

At the point at which financial markets stop salivating when the Fed reaches for the dog-biscuit jar, the whole game falls apart. The central bank hasn't even had a chance to raise rates, much less cut them.

The other obvious point here is that a failure of faith in the Fed among investors, not in their inflation-fighting resolve, but in their asset-levitating abilities, will focus minds elsewhere.

Surely, any number of dubious speculations have been entered into during this period. If investors stop being charmed by rising asset values, and start looking for the cash flows, we may all be in a bit of trouble.