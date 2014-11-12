(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
Nov 12 Ironically, the simple truth may be that
the world is more complex and less stable than popular smart
beta strategies assume.
Smart beta strategies have enjoyed rampant growth, being
funds which are a sort of hybrid; passive in nature but with
active management tweaks.
But smart beta's weakness is that the performance factors it
is based on are less bedrock and more shifting soil, argue
well-known quants Bruce I. Jacobs and Kenneth N. Levy of Jacobs
Levy Equity Management.
"Smart beta strategies assume a stock market in which a few
chosen factors produce persistent returns," Jacobs and Levy
write in a forthcoming piece in the Financial Analysts Journal.
"This assumption is not a good approximation of what is observed
in reality." (here)
While a classic index fund attempts to capture beta, or
market return, by holding all shares in proportion to their
market capitalized weight, smart beta funds try to beat the
market by making adjustments. Those adjustments are based on
'factors,' anomalies, like for example the outperformance of
stocks with certain characteristics such as small size which
managers hope will persist.
James Montier of fund managers GMO has criticized smart beta
for, in what he says is the vast majority of cases, simply
giving investors extra exposure to value and
small-capitalization shares, but at a higher price.
Jacobs and Levy, who more than 25 years ago were early to
catalog and study factors, go a bit beyond, and to the side, of
Montier, in their critique. They argue that not only are these
factors, on which a smart beta fund must depend, not stable, but
also that managers would do better to spread bets across more
types of shares, and be willing to adjust these over time as
needed.
It may well be, contrary to some of the marketing of smart
beta, that there is no such thing as being "a little bit active"
in investment management, just as it is impossible to be a
little bit pregnant.
While most smart beta funds over-weight stocks with a few
criteria, such as small capitalization, low volatility, momentum
and value, these are far from the only characteristics which can
lead to outperformance. A recent study by Jeremiah Green, John
Hand and Frank Zhang found 24 factors with statistically
significant outperformance, but further that size and
price-to-book, both popular in smart beta, were not among the
leading group.
SHIFTING SANDS AND DRAWDOWNS
One of the key problems is that a factor which is an
outperformer today may not be one tomorrow, or quite the
opposite. Take price momentum, the tendency often seen that
shares will carry on trading in the same direction, be it up or
down. When the market bottomed in 2009, momentum strategies were
hit hard, suffering significant drawdowns for investors.
Another problem, especially with smart beta exchange traded
funds alone accounting for $350 billion, is too much money
crowding into too few factors. Get a forced deleveraging, as
happened with a sudden market move in August 2007, and stocks
with commonly used factors can be particularly vulnerable.
Similarly, given the fairly static nature of smart beta,
front running can be a problem as outside investors try to get
in ahead of a planned re-balancing of an index.
Now to be sure, the advantage of a fairly simple and static
smart beta approach is that costs are kept down, and perhaps
over time will fall further.
In contrast, a proprietary and less transparent approach to
capturing and moving among factors will cost more, though it
obviously brings with it more opportunity to outperform if the
manager gets it right. Diversification too will come with less
reliance on a few factors like small cap or value.
The other thing to remember, and this is true for all forms
of index investing, is that ultimately someone needs to decide
when to get in or out of a given fund or asset class.
"Smart beta strategies shift the decisions about the
selection of factors and the timing of factor exposures from the
investment manager to the asset owner," according to Jacobs and
Levy.
Under a multi-dimensional approach, with more active
switching and managing of factors, "managers, in contrast, take
responsibility for investment decisions."
All of this is nothing more than acknowledgement that the
world is much more complex than smart beta would seem to imply.
Things change, and an investment strategy that fails to take
this into account will inevitably come to grief.
