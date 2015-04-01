(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

April 1 Investors see the Federal Reserve the way bond desks tend to view small clients from the sticks: as easy marks and reliable sources of profit.

Front-running the U.S. central bank has been a great and profitable strategy, but, if interest rates really are to rise, it may prove one of those trades that pays and pays until it produces a ruinous drawdown.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen last week yet again soft-pedaled the timing of a first rate rise and the rate of ascent thereafter, making a nod to the 'secular stagnation' argument as she did.

There are two patterns to note. The first is that, as borne out by a new study, investors systematically move money into U.S. stocks in the few days ahead of a Fed rate decision.

The other is that the Fed behaves in such a way as to encourage front-running, forever moving the goal posts away from tightening, be it by stepping back when confronted with the 'taper tantrum' or lowering its estimates of how low unemployment can go without sparking inflation.

"I fear that markets have come to a conclusion that Janet and her colleagues at the Fed won't like," former Fed governor Kevin Warsh said on Wednesday, citing the various instances of back-pedaling.

"Markets think they have her number. The Fed has been spoiling markets since the depth of the financial crisis. The Fed talks, markets move up."

From a practical standpoint, this is a fine strategy with a long history. A study by the New York Fed itself documents the 'pre-FOMC drift,' the phenomenon of very high excess stock market returns in the few days before rate decision days. Since 1994, when the Fed began formal announcements of policy, 80 percent of U.S. stocks' excess returns occurred in the 24 hours before scheduled announcements by the Federal Open Market Committee.

Why this happens is clear. For reasons best known to itself, the Fed has conflated the stock market and investor wealth with economic wellbeing. Or more charitably, given a lack of other levers to pull in a globalized age, the central bank has had to rely on the wealth channel to try to goose an over-leveraged economy.

PRE-FOMC FLOWS

A new study of global asset reallocations by investors in U.S.-based mutual funds between 2006 and 2014 shows strong and consistent moves by investors, particularly institutional ones, in the run-up to FOMC meetings.

"We find that institutional investors reallocate from basically all other asset classes to U.S. equities in the week prior to and during the week of FOMC meetings," Tim Kroencke of the University of Basel, Maik Schmeling of Cass Business School at City University London and Andreas Schrimpf of the Bank for International Settlements write in their new study. (here)

Overall investors make a 22-basis-point shift in their allocations from U.S. bond to U.S. stock funds in the week prior to and during the week of an FOMC meeting, or a bit less than $10 billion. They also reallocate about $8 billion from foreign to U.S. assets.

While these figures aren't huge, what they likely are is indicative of large and deeper portfolio flows outside of mutual funds, for which we don't have the same level of data.

This is a great state of affairs for investors, make no mistake. The largest and most powerful financial force on the planet, the central bank with the right to print money, is fairly predictably surprising to the easy side.

No surprise then that investors are cautioning the Fed about the dangers of tightening. In March, Ray Dalio of Bridgewater warned of a re-run of the second leg of the depression in 1937 should the Fed tighten too soon and too hard. And Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius, sometimes mooted as a future Fed official, on Wednesday said he thought the Fed should wait until late this year or early next.

How's the 1st of Never looking, Jan?

The real danger here, speaking not of economic mismanagement but of portfolio construction, is that investors take the Fed for granted and become convinced that their interests will always trump other factors. Markets will reprice when finally the Fed's hand is forced, and not necessarily in a rational way. As it was on the way up, so it will be on the way down.

It has been a good 20-year run but soon investors will need to start to hedge their Fed risk once again.