By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Feb 18 Saft's 2015 net profit plunged 72 percent as a slower than expected switch to lithium-ion batteries forced the French battery maker to take a writedown on its factories.

Saft said many of its industrial and utility customers were sticking with lead batteries longer than it had expected and that lead still accounted for more than 80 percent of the battery market.

"Energy storage was the disappointment of 2015," Saft chief executive Ghislain Lescuyer said on an earnings call.

He said the adoption of lithium-ion batteries by its clients is proceeding more slowly than the firm had expected and that it therefore reduced the accounting value of its Jacksonville, United States, and Nersac, France, lithium-ion battery plants.

The two plants' combined 2015 losses rose to 21.3 million euros ($24 million), from 13.1 million in 2014 and Lescuyer said it would probably take another two or three years before they became profitable.

Lithium-ion batteries perform better than lead-based batteries, but the aviation, automotive and other industries are switching more slowly than anticipated to the new technology.

Lescuyer said U.S.-based Tesla Motors - which last year unveiled a move into battery systems for homes, companies and utilities - is not in the same market segment as Saft, as it is more focused on the consumer market.

Saft specialises in high-tech nickel- and lithium-based batteries for the defence and space industries. Lescuyer said a price war on the lithium-ion market also hurt its business.

"It is clear that big, low-cost Asian players have bought market share," he said.

In 2013, Boeing's global 787 fleet was grounded for months after two lithium-ion batteries burned out in separate incidents, which caused some planemakers to switch back to nickel-cadmium batteries.

Saft saw 2015 core earnings rise 6.2 percent to 110.4 million euros as revenue rose 1.9 percent to 759.4 million.

Net earnings dropped to 13.6 million euros due to 35.9 million euros of impairments on its lithium-ion assets and costs related to its restructuring plan announced in November.

Saft gave no 2016 earnings guidance because of what it said is a volatile and uncertain economic environment, but confirmed medium-term objectives for revenue over 900 million euros and a margin of at least 16 percent by 2019.

Shares in Saft, whose market value is 580 million euros, are down 35 percent over the past nine months. ($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alister Doyle, David Goodman and Adrian Croft)