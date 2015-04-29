(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
April 29 Activist hedge funds, on the whole, do
good work, but the best results come from those with the deepest
pockets.
A new study, looking at the performance of activists, who
buy shares and then push companies to change strategy, shows
continued strong results on interventions from 2008 through
mid-2014.
Activists have fought many high profile battles recently
with incumbent management, notably Nelson Peltz and his Trian
Fund Management, which is currently seeking four board seats at
DuPont.
The study ( here
) found that the activist interventions generated an average
abnormal extra return of 5.8 percentage points in the 21 day
period around the day the holding was announced. That's a great
result, and is also in line with and tends to support findings
in earlier studies which looked at activists up to 2008.
Interestingly, the most active activists hedge funds, those
that were involved in the most situations, did not tend to
outperform. Top activists, those whose interventions were
largest in size, did outperform, turning in a 21 day
outperformance of nearly 11 percentage points, more than double
the respectable 5.22 percentage points of the rest of the
sample.
"The market appears to anticipate the superior performance
of these top hedge funds even before announcement of
intervention," C.N.V Krishnan of Case Western Reserve, Frank
Partnoy of the University of San Diego and Randall Thomas of
Vanderbilt wrote in the study.
"Moreover, post-intervention target-firm operating
performance associated with these top hedge funds is
significantly superior to that of other hedge fund activists."
That's key: not only did the top activists generate better
short term performance for investors in the target companies,
but they seem to be capable of twisting arms in such a way that
fundamental underlying performance at the companies improves as
well.
Not only did measures of return on assets improve at targets
of the top, most deep-pocketed hedge funds, but research and
development spending rose subsequently.
That's interesting because it implies, that far from the
complaints of target companies, who accuse activists of taking a
short-term, slash and burn approach, seeking to generate
short-term returns, these hedge funds are improving performance
in part by increasing long-term investment.
It may well be that it is insiders themselves who are taking
the short-term approach, seeking to grow earnings quarter by
quarter but foolishly stinting on R&D, which may only pay off
after executive stock options have expired.
AGENCY PROBLEMS
The top hedge funds generating the best performance not only
have more assets under management and hold more positions than
the typical activist in the sample, they hold significantly more
board seats in their portfolio companies.
The clear implication of this, and other studies, is that
activist investors are, to be blunt, a good thing.
Not only does activism seem to produce better returns,
earlier studies show meaningful three and five year effects on
operating performance at target companies.
So the question is: why does activist investment work?
Maybe the central problem facing the investor is how best to
manage what economists call agency problems, the conflicts of
interests that naturally arise between owners of funds and those
who manage the money or the companies in which it is invested.
Shareholder capitalism is an excellent system, but it
produces lots of opportunity for insiders to engage in
self-dealing, building empires and extracting more than their
fair share of the company in compensation.
The study finds that those firms targeted by top activists
tend to have a higher number of anti-takeover provisions such as
staggered board elections, which are often intended to insulate
management from outside, or really owner, interference.
Combine this fact with the outperformance and it is easy to
conclude that anti-takeover provisions are often used to shelter
management which is either self-dealing or just not up to snuff.
The top activists do better, perhaps because their
reputation gives them leverage, or perhaps because of their
willingness to stick with a company and take an active hand in
board-level management.
Of course, sometimes there is simply a difference of opinion
about strategy and, of course, sometimes management is right and
activists wrong.
The data, however, implies that more often it is the other
way round, and further, that there is more juice to be squeezed.
Activists hedge funds manage only about $120 billion of the
$3 trillion hedge fund universe.
Investors, of all kinds, should welcome the rise of the
activists.
