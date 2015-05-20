(Jim Saft is a Reuters columnist and his opinions are his own.)
May 20 Corporate bond fund investors react
badly, if intelligently, to losing money which may mean some
bond funds run into and also cause trouble when a selloff in
illiquid markets starts.
Given two trends - one towards lower bond market liquidity
and and other of surging investment in corporate bond funds -
this could end up being a big story.
From 2008 to 2014 funds invested in corporate bond mutual
funds nearly tripled to more than $1.8 trillion. That's part of
an overall drive towards more exposure to fixed income, but also
got a push from regulatory and market changes making money
market funds less attractive.
At the same time, dealers working under new tighter
regulations are no longer are willing to hold as much inventory.
A new study, one of the first to look at the issue, shows
that corporate bond investors behave very differently from their
equity fund peers.
Equity fund investors are like dogs chasing cars, they bound
after them if they go fast but show little idea how to handle
matters if ever the car stops and they catch up.
Good performance drives money into equity funds, but
investors show surprisingly little sensitivity to bad
performance.
This implies that equity funds have little potential to
cause damaging sell-offs themselves and as such pose little
threat to the real economy.
Bond fund investors, in contrast, are very sensitive to bad
performance, and tend to pull money quickly from funds when
things get hairy, according to a new study, one of the first to
look at corporate bond fund flows in depth.
"Overall, our empirical results suggest that corporate bond
funds are prone to fragility," Italy Goldstein, of The Wharton
School, Hao Jiang of Michigan State University and David Ng of
Cornell University write in a preliminary paper released in
April.
( here
)
In part, the authors argue, this may be because of the
illiquidity of the corporate bond market, and of many bond
funds.
Corporate bond funds quote prices daily, and allow investors
to redeem their shares at the quoted value. That means, in a
corporate bond fund with illiquid assets, if I sell up today it
may drive down the price of the remaining assets in the fund,
dealing a loss to remaining fund holders tomorrow.
BANK RUN BEHAVIOR
The study found that corporate bond funds with lower asset
liquidity tended to show magnified flows out during times of
falling prices.
Similarly, during times of stress for the market generally,
when assets tend to become more illiquid, this self-reinforcing
negative spiral is stronger.
Looking at the "Total Return" funds family, which suffered
sharp outflows when Bill Gross left PIMCO last year, the authors
found that a sub-fund which was more liquid was the only one of
the four which didn't see a sharp spike in withdrawals.
Interestingly, if you want to invest in a corporate bond
fund and are worried about illiquidity, try to invest alongside
institutional investors. They exhibit less of the
self-reinforcing behavior, perhaps because they can and do take
a longer view.
The worry here is not simply that you as an investor in a
corporate bond fund might face a vicious cycle of losses, but
that the incentives inherent in the system could cause
far-reaching trouble.
"The illiquidity of their assets seems to create strategic
complementarities that amplify the response of investors to bad
performance or other bad news. These 'run' dynamics are very
familiar from the banking context, and recently were on display
in the run on money market mutual funds following the collapse
of Lehman Brothers," the authors write.
Remember, corporate bond funds own about 23 percent of all
corporate bonds, so the potential for a self-reinforcing spiral
is there. This in turn could obviously disrupt other markets.
And while this danger is clearly driven by a set of poorly
designed incentives, it also strikes me that it may in part
reflect a difference in nature and objective between bond and
equity investors.
Retail bond investors, being by nature a more conservative
group, may simply be more sensitive to losses, though less prone
to chase the latest hot sector or fund.
The issue raises two sets of questions. Firstly, the sector
seems ripe for regulatory change to, as the authors put it,
"achieve the value from intermediation by corporate bond funds
while minimizing the damage from fragility."
Secondly, there is the risk versus reward question for
investors, especially given the generally low compensation on
offer from corporate bonds.
Given a fragile, illiquid market, low returns and the
potential for the kind of trouble which drives tight
correlation, now may not be the time for corporate bond funds.
