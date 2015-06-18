(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

NEW YORK, June 18 The great commodities gold rush of the last decade may not have paid off exactly as investors hoped, but some evidence indicates the asset class is performing more or less as advertised.

Commodities, commonly accessed by investing in exchange-traded commodities futures contracts, gained hugely in popularity in the first part of the last decade, as investors sought access to an asset class they thought would give them equity-like returns, diversification and a decent risk profile.

Many investors also bet that the rise in living standard in China and other rapidly developing countries would drive demand and help returns.

But a disappointing run of results, especially during and after the financial crisis let some of the air out of the balloon.

Global commodities assets under management are now at $266 billion, according to Barclays data, up from less than $100 billion in 2005 though down from a peak above $400 billion in 2012.

Part of the theoretical underpinning for the move came from a 2006 research paper by Gary Gorton and Geert Rouwenhorst of Yale University who, having crunched data from 1959 to 2004, concluded that commodities futures had delivered comparable absolute and risk-adjusted returns as equities while being negatively correlated with both stocks and bonds.

That, if realized, is a pretty compelling offering: equity-type returns and an asset which will zig when the rest of your portfolios zags.

Now the authors, along with Geetesh Bhardwaj of SummerHaven Investment Management, have updated their study by looking at the decade from 2005 through 2014. The takeaway: "While acknowledging that ten years of data is not always sufficient to draw definitive conclusions, we find that most of our original findings hold up (in the new period)." ( here )

This is not to say it was a great decade for commodities investors, as anyone who actually was one will tell you.

Nominal and inflation-adjusted returns were lower than in other recent ten-year periods, according to the study, which looked at an equal-weighted basket of commodities futures.

Average annualized compound returns were just under 5.0 percent on a buy-and-hold basis for the past decade, as against 10.81 percent since 1959.

Looked at in terms of the risk-premium paid to commodities futures investors, it was just about smack in the middle of all possible ten year periods since 1959. In other words, not great, but not a showing which undermines the thesis behind many investor's allocations to commodities.

CORRELATION IS NOT CAUSATION

Investors have had a genuinely rough ride when it comes to correlations. As we discovered, almost everything was correlated, or became more so, in the heights of the 2007-200 global financial crisis.

That was a bitter disappointment to some commodities investors, who, having bought into the diversification argument found themselves facing losses all at the same time.

But while the correlation between equities and commodities spiked during the crisis and through 2011, meaning the two assets tended to move in the same direction, that has since fallen back to close to zero.

"Experience from previous episodes of economic turmoil shows that these correlation increases tend to be temporary in nature, and it appears that they have since returned close to their longterm sample averages," the authors write.

While the spike in correlations was similar to earlier episodes it is hard to know exactly why it happened.

One theory is that as commodities became more "financialized," meaning became an asset prone to more speculative flows, they naturally become more correlated, both to other assets classes and to one another.

For example, it is definitely true that commodities have begun to trade more in sympathy with one another then they historically have done.

If that proves to be an ongoing state of affairs it may make them less attractive to investors, as diversification both improves outcomes in a broad portfolio but also can lower costs, such as the cost of being a forced seller during a painful market fall.

And even through commodities assets under management may have dropped, open interest in over-the-counter commodities futures has still more than doubled since 2004, indicating that investor flows may be ongoing.

Still, given the very respectable returns over 55 years, even an increase in correlation may not be cause for investors to abandon the asset class.

Only about 1.0 percent of the $32 trillion in US pension fund assets is now estimated to be in commodities.

That implies plenty of head-room for growth in the asset class. (Jim Saft)