(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Sept 9 Do you remember that sick feeling you had
Aug. 24 when the Dow Jones industrial average plunged
over a thousand points only to shoot back up by 900 and end the
day down 588?
Remember how you felt after weeks and weeks of the financial
crisis in 2008?
That was probably the stress hormone cortisol talking and it
was working hard to shift how you experience risk.
How you manage that can be key to your success as an
investor.
Understanding how cortisol can affect investors and the
market as a whole can be key to figuring out what happens next.
A March study by nine British and Australian academics
published in the September edition of the Proceedings of the
National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America
found that prolonged exposure to cortisol can increase risk
aversion. (www.pnas.org/)
In contrast, a one-off acute increase in cortisol didn't
have much impact on attitudes towards risk.
In other words, hit one bump in the road and you will tend
to maintain speed; hit a bunch of bumps and you tend to slow
down.
"We have found that an acute elevation of cortisol has no
significant effect on financial risk taking whereas a sustained
elevation leads to greater risk aversion, with study
participants preferring lower expected return and lower-variance
bets," the authors write. (here)
Much of this will be intuitive to close observers of
financial markets. During bear markets, when future returns are
in theory increasing, investors are less and less willing to
take on risk. During bull markets, the higher the prices, the
more willing to take risks investors seem to be.
Cortisol is known to increase when people are put in new,
uncertain conditions or those they clearly cannot control.
An earlier study by the group, of London-based financial
traders, found that as volatility increased over an eight-day
period the mean cortisol level of the subject shot up by 68
percent.
So if volatility makes cortisol rise what happens to risk
appetite when it does?
This study dosed volunteers with varying amounts of cortisol
or placebos and then had them play computer games to gauge risk
appetite.
"Our findings point to an alternative model of risk taking.
In it risk preferences are not stable; rather, they are highly
dynamic. Such a model might help explain why the risk premium on
equities rises and falls with volatility, and why the appetite
for risk among the financial community seems to expand during a
rising market, and contract during a declining one," the authors
write.
MASTERING YOURSELF, OBSERVING OTHERS
This rather implies that investors, who as a species tend to
buy and sell at more or less the wrong time, need to accept that
they will have these feelings and develop strategies to make
sure they are not overly influenced by them.
One way is simple awareness, another is by delegating
investment decisions to third parties, preferably institutions
with a better chance of operating within frameworks that
discourage chemically driven buying and selling.
The study says very little about bull markets and how to
avoid the possibly chemically generated mistakes they engender.
From a more macro point of view this is an obvious, though
again not counter-intuitive, lesson for policy makers. Global
central bankers seem to have learned well the lesson that acute
and long financial events require shock therapy to avert panic
selling. What policy makers seem less good at is returning to
neutral.
As for the current bout of market volatility, it is
uncertain if it has gone on long enough to make a lasting change
in investors' risk appetites. In China surely, in the U.S.
perhaps.
"One-off stress events won't drive dynamic risk aversion. We
need a sustained period of stress and chaos to change hearts and
minds," Wesley R. Grey, chief investment officer of asset
allocation and investment firm Alpha Architect wrote in a note
to clients.
"The recent turmoil in August, and now into September, may
not be enough sustained stress to change minds, but if the drama
continues ... watch out!" (here)
It really is genuinely difficult to know what exactly the
chemical mindset of the market is right now. On the one hand
clearly we've had a decent period of higher volatility. But this
is after an extended period of very low volatility, almost
certainly due to monetary policy.
It would be interesting to see what happens to cortisol
levels around the possible interest rate rise by the Federal
Reserve next week.
At this point a jolt of risk aversion from the Fed may have
a big impact.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)