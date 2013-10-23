(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Oct 23 Alan Greenspan says stocks are heading
higher. Margin debt is at an all-time nominal high with
investors borrowing another 5 percent against their brokerage
accounts last month alone.
Do the math.
In this case one discredited former Fed chief plus legions
of leveraged investors might just equal a coming correction.
First, there is Greenspan, who has come back with a new book
telling us that it didn't happen, wasn't his fault and anyway he
predicted it all at the time.
His crystal ball, unsurprisingly, says "buy", a sell sign if
ever there was one.
"In a sense, we are actually at relatively low stock
prices," Greenspan told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.
"Indeed I say that so-called equity premiums are still at a very
high level, and that means that the momentum of the market is
still ultimately up."
That use of "in a sense" is classic Greenspan, and may well
form the basis for his 2016 tome explaining how he predicted the
financial fallout of 2014. Further, if the "equity premium" of
which he speaks is the equity risk premium, then it is whatever
anyone says it is, because equity risk premiums can only be
calculated by making an assumption about what future stock
market returns will be. Greenspan has told us, in effect, that
the basis of his optimism is his optimism. Thanks, maestro.
A cooling tonic to Greenspan's blather is Albert Edwards,
the famously bearish Societe Generale strategist, who points out
that stocks are expensive relative to a measure he didn't make
up, in this case stock prices compared to company sales. The
U.S. median price/sales ratio is now at an all-time high, higher
than 2006 and 2000.
"We now see many investors who had previously displayed
caution and fortitude in the run-up to both the 2001 and 2008
crashes once again withdrawing from the equity markets because
they simply cannot find anything cheap to buy," Edwards writes
in a note to clients.
To be sure, the straight price/sales ratio was higher in
1999 because of the effect of all those revenue-free Internet
companies, but the point remains the same: the stock market is
pricing companies aggressively.
MR MARGIN ON LINE 3
The rise of margin debt is also a fairly bearish indicator.
Margin debt, money borrowed by investors against the value of
their securities portfolios, exceeded $400 billion for the first
time in September, according to data from the New York Stock
Exchange.
We care about margin debt for two principal reasons. First,
it measures the level of optimism in the market. If you are
willing to borrow against your securities you must be fairly
confident because you risk being forced to sell them, often at
the worst possible time, to meet a margin call. That, of course,
is the second reason we care: lots of margin debt means you can
have lots of forced selling, allowing downdrafts in the market
to take on a life of their own.
Even adjusted for inflation, this is a high figure. Using
1995 dollars as a base, analyst Doug Short of Advisor
Perspectives, a firm which provides analysis to investors,
calculates that margin debt adjust for inflation is a bit below
the 2007 peak but above where it stood just before the dot-com
bubble burst in 2000. (here)
To be sure, margin debt is not a pure indicator of
bullishness. It can represent the activity of hedge funds which
sell short as well as go long.
In general though it is consistent with what a lot of
investors believe: that volatility has been outlawed and that
continued support from the Federal Reserve means the stock
market has a safety net.
I have a hard time finding fault with that analysis. The Fed
is not going to taper bond purchases any time soon, and the
central bank does continue to see keeping markets happy as its
unofficial third mandate.
That's a strong reason to think financial assets have an
upward bias, but only in the absence of some force that can
overcome faith in the Fed and in the ability of stocks to remain
unmoored of fundamentals.
What that might be is hard to say. The recovery, such as it
is, is getting long in the tooth, making a U.S. recession or
downturn a 2014 possibility. And of course there is always
political dysfunction and the possibility that the U.S. shoots
itself in the foot.
When leverage builds up and the wrong guys trot out the same
old lines, it is time to be very cautious.
(At the time of publication, Reuters columnist James Saft did
not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this
article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund.
For previous columns by James Saft, click on )
(Editing by James Dalgleish)