By James Saft

Dec 15 Stock markets have become so highly correlated to one another that it can feel like a one decision world: in or out.

The massive and global nature of the series of related financial crises since 2007 have robbed diversification of much of its value. Nearly every asset class is now closely correlated.

A look at the performance of 23 developed market stock indices compared to the MSCI World index shows a massive increase in correlation, from about a .5 correlation in the early 1980s to nearly .9 percent in recent months, according to Rui Antunes, a quantitative analyst at Societe Generale in London.

Diversification is one of the cornerstones of investment, as holding a basket of investments which don't move in sympathy with one another allows a portfolio to achieve better risk-adjusted returns.

Emerging markets also have become more highly-correlated with the rest of the world, doubtless because their own economies have become more tightly intertwined due to globalization.

What's more, increasing diversification among investors means that a shock in one place is quickly transmitted elsewhere, even perhaps beyond what the fundamentals would merit. Investors who take big losses in Europe, for example, may sell holding in India or China to prepare for investor demands for redemptions.

All of this is a tremendous pity, from the wealth manager's point of view.

Diversification was the low hanging fruit of wealth management. Most investors did not or could not diversify for themselves properly, so it was an easy win for new clients and an ongoing source of risk reduction.

It's also, to be frank, something that does not require Warren Buffett-like investment skill to pull off. It's a simple idea that can be executed relatively easily and cheaply.

So why the huge increase in correlation? Globalization is part, but not all, of the story. Markets tend to move more in stride during periods of poor performance and stress because of over-lapping holdings and increased awareness. In 1985, retail investors in China were not getting minute-by-minute updates on global markets via their smart phones.

It is also true that the nature of the financial crisis, and of the financial system, has played a role.

The global financial system is actually far more integrated than the global economy, and it operates on a far thinner margin of safety. Thus, arguments a year ago that Greece did not matter because it had an economy smaller than that of Michigan, or wherever, did not hold water.

What mattered was that there was a clear path between Greece, its banks, its bonds, and the balance sheets and trust of banks elsewhere in Europe, and in turn the U.S.

Similar bad arguments, later hugely discredited, were made about subprime in the U.S.

DO YOU FEEL LUCKY?

And don't think you can buy uncorrelated returns by putting investors into the high-fee 2/20 structure of hedge funds. A leading index of equity hedge funds has moved ever closer to the S&P 500 (which you can buy via in index fund at a fraction of the cost).

Whereas these correlations in the 1990s were at about the .6 level, now they are topping the .9 mark, begging the question of why investors are paying expensive managers.

All of this can make the investment world feel, at least, like a one decision game: do you want to take risk, or not. In that way, it is strangely like investing during the last global chain of horrific events -- World War II. While that conflict was obviously more life and death than the fate of the euro or U.S. deleveraging, it drove returns for an extended period.

While some might argue that the current state of affairs makes it even more important to get the big calls right, relying on making the big call correctly can be deceptively dangerous. Sure, what happens in Europe or in U.S. housing is critical, but the outcomes are so hugely divergent that the risk of making decisions based on your analysis of that is probably far higher than it would be for similar calls in the past.

Think of it this way -- you have to be a lot more confident in your judgment to jump from one rooftop to another than from stone to stone in a shallow stream. We are living and investing at some pretty dangerous heights.

One way to approach this might be a core-and-satellite strategy, in which a diversified rump of indexed investments is combined with smaller holdings in which the manager has high conviction.

At any rate, the easy pickup from diversification seems all but gone. Don't expect it to come back until some big questions are answered, if ever.

(At the time of publication, Reuters columnist James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund.