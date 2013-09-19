(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Sept 19 Sometimes it is better not to over-think
things.
The Fed's non-taper is one of those times.
The U.S. central bank is encouraging you as an investor to
sit back, enjoy the warm water and take on some risk.
For now, maybe not for long, but for now, that is probably
what you should do.
The Federal Reserve's decision not to begin to cut back on
its purchases of bonds caught investors unawares on Wednesday.
Economists and Fed watchers had been in virtually unanimous
agreement that the bank would shave back, or taper, bond
purchases, with most of the debate centered on how they might
sugar the pill by providing guidance indicating that interest
rates might stay low for longer than anticipated.
Instead the Fed put off the taper and left investors
remarkably unsure about why or when they might begin.
"The Fed's actions are consistent with the idea of being
'credibly irresponsible'. That is an intention to support demand
via, among other channels, an increased perception of higher
risk and greater inflation risk," interest rate strategists at
Societe Generale led by Vincent Chaigneau wrote in a note to
clients.
"The FOMC is giving us an invitation to take on risk. There
is no reason for investors not to accept the gift."
That's really about all there is to it. So long as we both
think we understand what the Fed is telling us and believe that
it retains credibility as a central bank things are very
straightforward. The answer to the first part is that yes, by
delaying, the Fed is clearly trying to put in place conditions
in which risk-taking is rewarded. And yes, though there is an
irony in the Fed botching its communications and it retaining
credibility, this is the single most credible central bank in
the world today, making it the single most credible central bank
in human history.
HOW LONG, OH FED, HOW LONG
Nothing lasts forever, and clearly accommodative policy will
at some point have to end, or at least begin to end.
Bernanke cited three main reasons for the delay. First, the
data, second the effect of the tighter conditions in financial
markets and third, the upcoming budget battle in Washington.
On the data front, it would be hard to expect them to change
course after only one month's more data, making an October taper
look unlikely. The process of raising the budget ceiling, much
less agreeing a longer-term deal, also won't be complete by
then, pointing to December.
And indeed, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday,
economists at 9 of 17 primary dealers surveyed after the Fed
announcement said it could announce a taper at the end of its
Dec. 11-12 policy meeting, with only one choosing October.
Even December might be too soon. First off, the economy is
not looking as if it is building up towards escape speed. While
the jobless rate is improving, Bernanke hinted that if anything
the Fed might wait longer, referring to the unemployment rate as
"unreliable."
"There are no magic numbers for setting policy," Bernanke
said. That undid a summer's worth of forward guidance from the
Fed, but did so in a way which is profoundly bullish.
There is also the transition issue. It is possible that
Larry Summers' decision to step down from consideration for the
top job at the Fed allowed Bernanke to take his time in changing
direction in monetary policy. Watch next week for the possible
appointment of Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen as the next head of
the bank. If that happens, Bernanke might be more willing to
head off into the sunset when he leaves the post at the end of
January without having started to taper.
There are, of course, lots of caveats and plenty to fret
about.
Not only has the Fed suppressed volatility through
liquidity, it has set itself up for considerable volatility in
the future because investors will have less confidence in their
ability to predict policy. Volatility is expensive in financial
markets, and at some point that bill will be paid.
As well, when the Fed does finally begin to taper,
valuations are likely to have strayed further from the
underlying fundamentals.
All of that is in the future, and for the next couple of
months investors should rest their minds, enjoy the gains and
wait for a better time to sell.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
