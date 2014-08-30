FRANKFURT Aug 30 German solar firm SAG
Solarstrom AG, which filed for insolvency late last
year, said on Saturday it agreed to be acquired by Shunfeng
Photovoltaic International for 65 million euros ($85
million).
The small German company, which builds and operates solar
power plants, said all jobs were safe and additional jobs would
be created under Shunfeng's growth strategy for the business.
Solar companies have been under pressure from plunging
prices for solar panels and cells, which convert sunlight into
electricity, caused by a global glut of the equipment.
Some of the companies, including Q-Cells, Solon
and Conergy, have filed for insolvency in
the last few years and have subsequently been broken up and
parts of the businesses sold.
SAG Solarstrom said according to the assessment of its
insolvency administrator, Joerg Nerlich, its creditors -
including holders of two corporate bonds
- could expect to receive almost 50 percent of
the company's insolvency assets.
"However, depending on the actual result, the insolvency
quota might also be considerably below or above this value," it
said.
SAG Solarstrom was founded in 1998 and went public a year
later. It had earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 8.9
million euros in 2012 on sales of 188.6 million.
($1 = 0.7616 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)